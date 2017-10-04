Donald Trump, domestic abuser

There’s an informal policy known as the Goldwater Rule that prohibits psychiatrists from evaluating a public figure without a formal examination. That hasn’t stopped some psychiatrists from suggesting Donald Trump’s peculiar mental and emotional shortcomings can be a symptom of malignant narcissism and/or autism.

In the absence of a medical degree, we find refuge in the criminal statutes. Trump’s every action, every tweet sounds like a pamphlet from a women’s shelter on “warning sign for domestic abusers”:

Volatile temper

Misogyny

Refusal to admit to failure

Revenge

Refusal to take suggestions

Family favorites

Secrecy

Scary behavior

Insults

Makes all decisions

Can’t take critisism

Controlling

Seizes money or property

Bullying



The penalty for a few of these — if convicted — is up to a year in jail, probation or fine. Penalty for all 14 is a clear case of felony domestic abuse and can merit up to four years in prison.

Speaking for two-thirds of Americans, we want to file charges.

To the point, Trump yells at people inappropriately, like the Australian prime minister; thinks he can grab a woman’s pussy because he’s important; continues to promise the Obamacare repeal despite three failures and it’s popularity with voters; ignores his aides’ advice; and tells anyone who will listen that daughter Ivanka is his favorite child, and he’s got pictures to prove it.

He has taken the country to the brink of nuclear war; insults his political opponents with childish name-calling; bullies his Republican associates; threatens when he doesn’t get his way; and takes personal trips on the taxpayer dime while firing Cabinet members who do the same thing.

A restraining order is not enough.

Domestic abuse is a serious charge. But while Trump rants and raves for the media on distractions such as football players and the National Football League (revenge), and denigrates the (female) mayor of San Juan and the lazy, shiftless residents of the island (“wants everything done for them”), America is losing its stature and leadership in the world. Meanwhile dozens of regulations protecting the environment are countermanded and our ability to lead has eroded to the point America is threatened by a third-rate dictatorship. Trump has already chosen one supreme court justice who is suspiciously in bed with Republicans, and the relatively young justice’s influence will be felt for decades.

Donald Trump is a domestic abuser, but America is not his bitch. We will not tolerate this kind of abuse — we must have a healthy home. Lock him up.