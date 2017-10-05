Mr. President, at least make it look like you care

It’s been a long strange trip these last nine months in the presidency of Donald J. Trump, and at this point, not much surprises me anymore.

I did say almost.

Up until now I’d been shocked by his lack of political decorum, his crude remarks, threats and inappropriate tweets. But eventually I’d grown numb; none of it was surprising anymore.

But that was before our third hurricane and before our annual record-breaking mass murder.

I always thought the person who became President of the United States would somehow have to be magnanimous and ultimately at least appear to do the right thing when the chips were down.

Then came the current resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

When Trump embarked on his latest disaster Tour de Force, the names changed, but the circumstances remained the same. Climate change had set forth another monster storm in the Gulf of Mexico and wiped out life and property. Then, another massive supporter of the Second Amendment chose the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas to unleash a different type of storm against his fellow Americans — mass murder.

But our president — Dr. Feelgood and his stylish wife — were going to make everyone feel better about it all, because that has always been the role of the presidency. This trip would be different. Working off script, the president appeared to think he was doing these people such a favor that he didn’t even have to appear to care.

Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico was at least a week too late, and unlike similar storms on the mainland, this American territory was already in pretty bad shape even before 200-mph winds and copious rain destroyed nearly everything.

By the time The Donald and Lady Melania flew in, their arrival had already been marred by Trump’s own mean-spirited tweets. In addition, unlike those Americans in Texas and Florida, Puerto Rican storm survivors were left to wonder whether their ethnicity might have rendered them out of site and out of mind for an openly racist president.

As it turned out, Trump was well aware of the Category 5 hurricane and had sent provisions to the island, along with FEMA and federal troops to help save its 3.5 million inhabitants. However, what we learned is that a president’s knowledge of a given situation and response to it must also be tied to a coordinated distribution effort or all that aid could be for naught.

In the case of Puerto Rico, we saw the cruelty of spite and how it can impact a situation. If you do not appear sufficiently grateful, a response from this White House might take a while. Before boarding Air Force One, the president questioned why the devastated island had not done more for itself, as opposed to asking for aid from the world’s wealthiest country, of which is it a part.

Still steaming from a Twitter war with the mayor of San Juan, who questioned why most of her country was still without power, food, medicine and passible roadways, Trump appeared to prove critics wrong when he arrived. He set up a press conference and briefly shook the hand of his biggest critic.

But then he went off script.

Suddenly unleashed, the president began speaking his mind. He fished for approval for what he’d already done to help the island, then compared Hurricane Maria to “a real catastrophe” like Katrina in 2005. He even amazingly asked for a comparative “death count” of the two calamities before praising officials like Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who was forced to keep smiling through the event or risk losing a greater American effort.

Next Trump got loosey-goosey and began set-shooting rolls of paper towels into the needy crowd like some rock star throwing t-shirts to a group of fans.

It was a strange scene.

Puerto Rico must have breathed a collective sigh of relief when the First Couple boarded Air Force One again, and when they arrived in Las Vegas a day later, the tone was a lot more somber.

Scripted remarks again praised first responders and police while calling for the nation to mourn the 59 murdered and the more than 500 wounded, all injured by a lone gunman who decided to use a luxury hotel suite as a crow’s nest for target practice against a crowd of 20,000 concertgoers.

As is the normal course, the president visited the victims, the police, the doctors and at least gave the appearance of being presidential — he really sold it.

Dressed in a suit and speaking in measured tones, Trump vowed to get to the bottom of the massacre and of course skirted all talk of gun control, as has been his position since the election.

The scene was expectedly different from a day before, when to the vapid Trump, the uneasy smiles of the desperate people confirmed the “love” and gratitude he seems to demand from those seeking help.

But the paper toweling of Puerto Rico seemed to encompass a far more serious question than the morose mood in Las Vegas.

Has this president so little compassion and common decency that he is incapable of at least playing the game and making it appear that he cares for all people? Or is it that he is so ill-suited for the job that he comes off like some bad game show host.

The entire paper towel toss made me remember my childhood and the host of “Wonderama,” Bob McAliister.

To end the show, McAllister would dig into a contrived goodie bag and give the children things like free meals from Burger King, Blow Pops and such and although he did it every day, he made you feel like he cared for each and every kid, including the ones like me watching in my living room.

He’d sing a cheesy song: “Kids are People Too,” and he’d even throw in a cheesier “whackadoo, whackadoo” at the end of each verse.

But all the while, we wanted to believe that he cared, and he sold it as if he did.

For Trump, the question becomes why did he script Las Vegas and therefore give the appearance that he cared, yet not even make an effort in the life-or-death situation in Puerto Rico?

The difference is in the sell, and for many of us, we just wish he would have tried a little harder to make us believe he cared — whackadoo, whackadoo.