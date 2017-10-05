Rex Tillerson should follow the Boy Scout motto: Be Prepared

Rex W. Tillerson is a son of Texas, an honored Boy Scout and a self-made business executive who ran one of the largest and most powerful corporations in the world before joining the top echelon of American government. His quiet life outside the Beltway is filled with stories of his competence, charm and efficiency. His children and wife are said to dote on him. Others say Tillerson epitomizes the American can-do spirit.

Tillerson’s boss, Donald Trump, is president of the United States and a well-known scallywag who carries his peculiarities around like a giant chip on his shoulder. Smart people who like the trappings of power don’t tell Mr. Trump what he doesn’t want to hear.

There’s nothing in Tillerson’s job description that would encourage him to call his boss a moron. Same goes for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly. For the moment, Mr. Trump’s spineless coterie of sycophants seems only willing to kowtow before him.

Mr. Trump, apparently, needs real men to reassure him he isn’t a moron, and despite what Tillerson said or didn’t say, it would seem that he’s dropped the ball. Indeed, Mr. Trump is now calling Rex his “great friend,” a gratuitous claim that has proven fatal to other good men before now. Word inside the Beltway is that Tillerson is skating on mighty thin ice while he tries to dance between Trump’s whims and the traditional role American secretaries of state play on the world stage.

When Tillerson follows his own head, he endures his boss’s lash. That happened during a series of insults Trump hurled Tillerson’s way after last July’s notorious Boy Scout imbroglio. It was then that Tillerson reportedly called Mr. Trump a moron after The Donald astounded the Scouts and their parents with his discourse and profanity on Trumpism.

It should not be surprising that several respected news organizations are backing their sources that claimed Tillerson planned to quit, even in the wake of Tillerson’s hastily gathered news conference Wednesday when he said the notion of quitting had never crossed his mind.

Boy Scouts don’t lie, cheat or steal, which creates an interesting paradox: secretaries of state gild the lily for a living.

When a reporter asked the courtly 65-year-old if he had ever called Mr. Trump a moron, Tillerson turned his cold eyes on the scribe who dared such impertinence. Clearly disgusted, Tillerson chastised him for asking such a low-down dirty question. The Eagle Scout called it “petty” and beneath his dignity to discuss.

Back in July, Tillerson said the Boy Scouts will only remember that the president of the United States had spoken to them, and that history would not recall the incoherence of Mr. Trump’s rambling twaddle.

He’s wrong about that, of course, and one day those Scouts will be astounded to learn that history indeed recorded that Mr. Trump behaved like a moron on their cherished day. They might go on to read other historical accounts, and will discover that Mr. Trump had acted like a moron almost all of the time.

As for Tillerson, the embattled, embarrassed secretary of state reportedly doesn’t suffer fools easily, so working for Mr. Trump must be quite a burden. Tillerson, however, is made of tougher stuff than your average Joe Schmuckatelli, and so he endures.

While Tillerson yesterday didn’t admit to calling his boss a moron, it wasn’t hard to miss the fact that he didn’t deny it either. Perhaps it’s happened more than once, and Tillerson simply couldn’t remember on which occasion the alleged indiscretion had taken place.

Moron is one of those disparagements, after all, that slips past the lips as easily as a tweet on a whistle.

Almost everyone who pontificates about the president routinely calls him a moron. It’s automatic, like a sigh, and if Tillerson actually said it, he might be excused for speaking no more than the truth.

But whether he did or he didn’t, Tillerson might still be advised to follow the Boy Scout motto and Be Prepared. Perhaps he might even begin practicing that other Boy Scout tradition, the three-fingered salute . . . minus two fingers, of course.