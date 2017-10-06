Rebel shots at SecDef in the heart of Kabul illustrate Allied weakness

Lost in the cacophony of shots and shouts tearing at America’s fabric is background noise; faraway night music murmuring in the darkness where two U.S. wars are being fought simultaneously.

One place is Kabul, Afghanistan, the micro-center of American war policy on the rimlands of Asia. In a dubious “secret” visit last week, rebels took out after Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis. The unshakeable former Marine four-star general issued an innocuous statement condemning Afghan insurgents who tried to destroy his airplane — and maybe him — in Kabul. Mattis was there to share his vision for the final solution to the 17-year old war where time swallows empires.

The questions raised by insurgent recoilless rifles and RPGs stonking away at the south side of the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sept. 26 while Mattis was on a secret visit didn’t even elicit rude comments from policy wonks examining the American empire in Asia. Stalemate is boring. Mr. Trump abdicated his role as Commander-in Chief to a cabal of generals, reversing the order of the sacrosanct chain of command that had existed since the Revolutionary War.

Last Tuesday morning, according to an Afghan military official, 40 projectiles of disputed sizes damaged three parked aircraft, some empty dirt patches, and perhaps 11 unfortunate civilians, CNN reported. An Afghan spokesman revealed two helicopters and an airplane were damaged. By day’s end the report of incoming rounds was reduced to six strikes that ineffectually hit an open area, according to a U.S. Army spokesman.

Regardless, the enemy struck in the heart of our Afghani bastion, where death dealing unions between corporate America and the world feed an international army on Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, and T.G.I. Fridays.

Mattis was sharing the podium at the Afghan President’s Palace with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Nearby insurgents, meanwhile, crept less than a mile from the most heavily defended place in Afghanistan. opening fire into the heavily packed airport when they got close enough. The U.S. Embassy issued a statement calling the bold maneuver “cowardly.”

An Indian “Spice Jet” with 180 aboard was forced to abandon its takeoff run so passengers could flee to safety.

Nobody mentioned that the insurgent attack made a mockery of Allied defenses around the sprawling base. The complexity of the brazen attack made it once again apparent our resolute Afghan enemies can’t be battered into extinction. Korea, Vietnam, the current proxy wars in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen all underscore the futility of U.S. pile on policies.

The attack served as well to expose the corruption-ridden government’s impotence. Revealing in advance to the insurgents Mattis was coming points to the sieve passing for internal security. On Wednesday Secretary Mattis threUnshaken, the Warrior Monk offered the usual reassurance of an advance man hyping another jaded plan to add 3,000 more crack airborne troops to the fray. Mattis told assembled dignitaries a “lot was riding” on Trump’s new strategy.

Indeed! Seventeen years of ineffectual slaughter and mayhem in a place of eternal slaughter and mayhem. Other than the usual hackneyed blather about bringing democracy and freedom to the unfortunate, whatever is actually “riding” on the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan is still waiting articulation.

“So it is what it is,” Mattis told reporters after learning of the attack, “but it’s also the reason why we band together, and we don’t question what we’re doing here.”

Trump was a vocal critic of the Afghan war until his bumptious bottom settled in the White House. He has never explained his change of heart.

Economists say the endless war is about the unexplored trillions of dollars worth of metal ores, oil, precious gems and lithium. China, Russia and the European Union have all admitted seeking a chance to exploit Afghanistan’s hidden wealth. American military and civilian experts in June 2010 revealed they discovered nearly $1 trillion in untapped iron ore deposits in Afghanistan. Add to that most of the metals on the periodic table and you are talking serious money!

More than 2,000 American service members have died fighting in Afghanistan, as well as uncounted thousands of civilians in the undulating on-again-off-again war. Some 20,000 Americans have been wounded, suffered PTSD, and various other ills attributable to simply being there.

Mattis on Tuesday, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the military is stretched might thin by wars abroad and catastrophes at home.

“He noted the Puerto Rican disaster is… “going to impact the deployments, perhaps, of some of these troops overseas next year because we’ve interrupted their preparation.” There will be deployment casualties in other theaters as well, he said.

Mattis warned that an American withdrawal from Afghanistan is “to our ultimate peril.”

“Based on intelligence community analysis and my own evaluation, I am convinced we would absent ourselves from this region at our peril,” Mattis warned.

Last week, the Fayetteville Observer, the watchdog of the crack 82nd Airborne Division, reported 2,200 of its soldiers are heading to Afghanistan as part of a troop surge of more than 3,000 soldiers to reinforce the 10,000 military personnel already serving in the country. Altogether there are roughly 330, 00 Us, NATO and Afghan troops deployed.

In April 2017, the Defense Department announced 1,500 soldiers from the Army’s 1st Brigade Combat team, 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The number has doubled since then.

The crack infantry division’s deployment is the centerpiece of the vaunted plan Commander-In-Chief Trump mandated Mattis to prepare soon after he took office. Without saying so in too many words, Mr. Trump reversed all the efforts former President Barak Obama took to end the nearly 17-year war.