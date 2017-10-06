Trump survey cover letter is a joke, but not too funny

It arrived unexpectedly in the mailbox a few days ago. “Trump Agenda Survey,” it read in large gold-typed letters on the outside of a black envelope. Since I had just shut off CNN’s coverage of the devastation in Puerto Rico and the Bully President’s inability to understand how drastic the situation was, I started laughing at the packet in my hand.

Sure, let’s spend a few million dollars conducting a snail-mail, useless survey of voters across the country while struggling to lead — with actions not marketing politically innocuous slogans — a massive recovery and rebuilding effort for fellow Americans caught in the destructive power of Hurricane Maria. This should be interesting, I thought as I opened the envelope and prepared to respond to the survey questions.

Before I could express my feelings on issues, however, a cover letter from GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel greeted me. “President Donald J. Trump needs your advice and support,” she wrote. I laughed so hard tears started rolling down my senior citizen face. Yeah, right, as if he would listen to what any of us had to say. He just wants our money to pay his legal bills. Please, get real, Ms. McDaniel.

As I continued to the second sentence of her cover note my laughter turned into anger.

“Turning our country around after eight years of Barack Obama in the White House will not be easy,” she stated. Hopefully she was being held captive in the Oval Office and being forced to pen this absurd phrase.l

A quick refresher is needed on what President Obama accomplished during his White House tenure: Passed health care reform, rescued the economy, passed Wall Street reform, negotiated a deal to block a nuclear Iran, secured U.S. commitment to a global agreement on climate change and, oh yeah, eliminated Osama bin Laden.

Those are just the highlights of what the Obama administration took care of while in office. Unless you’re in bed with the Russians there’s nothing here that needs to be turned around. In fact, historians will likely tab Obama as one of the most productive leaders of our country ever.

Ms. McDaniel doubled-down in true Trump fashion on her absurd assertion that the country was in sad shape when her boss took office some nine months ago.

“Our Republican President is moving quickly and decisively to implement an agenda to reinvigorate our economy, strengthen our national security and protect our freedom,” she wrote. “As he works to put our nation back on a winning path, he will be counting on patriotic men and women like you to stand behind him.”

Moving quickly and decisively? Reinvigorate our economy? Put our nation back on a winning track? Surely she was taking dictation from Trump during one of his numerous golf course vacations in the past month while GOP attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed and numerous members of his administration either quit or were forced to resign.

There’s more proof that even Special Counsel Robert Mueller would agree the Bully President forced Ms. McDaniel to collude with him on this cover note to potential survey responders and donors to his failing cause.

“…we are also helping spearhead efforts to expose and refute the liberal propaganda and media bias that is misrepresenting our President and lying about our agenda,” she states. “The massive, well-funded liberal establishment is digging in to fight against our President. They barely let the ink dry on the ballots last November before they renewed their slanderous attacks and arrogant insults against President Trump and Republicans.

“And I know you realize that when they attack President Trump and sneer at his policies — they are attacking you and everyone who voted for him.”

Unfortunately, Ms. McDaniel, your President — the man who most likely forced you to write and distribute this political rant — has only two policies at play; tearing apart eight strong years of insightful leadership by President Obama and dividing the country along racial lines in a desperate attempt to remain in office in order to save his failing business enterprises (not to mention repay the Russians for financing his previous attempt at funding a collapsing real estate and casino empire).

Make no mistake about it, Ms. McDaniel, the current Oval Office occupant is the most anti-American, uninformed, spiteful and egotistical person to serve as president. Each day he demonstrates without any doubt that historians will consider him the worst leader of our country in its history.

A final note: you won’t be getting $25, $50 or any amount of money from this house. We have already given to the Red Cross in support of victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Tell the president, instead of taking dictation on another nonsensical solicitation letter, to show compassion for all Americans not just those who support his warped sense of patriotism. Show true American leadership, not the characteristics of a bumbling failed businessman. Patriotic Americans deserve a leader who represents the best of our country. Thanks.