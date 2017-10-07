Trump’s multiple personalities: Short studies on a shallow subject

Is Donald Trump a master strategist playing multi-dimensional chess, an evil genius who delves deep into the souls of men to tickle their deepest fantasies, or, as Secretary of State Rex “Boss” Tillerson ineloquently put it, “a fucking moron?”

It is jaw-dropping to watch Trump go from verbally abusing brown survivors of Hurricane Maria and tossing them paper products, to the next day comforting and handholding white shooting victims at a “better real estate location” on the Las Vegas Strip.

Eve White, head researcher at the New Jersey Split Personality Institute in Camden, N.J., said Trump’s personas are unusual in that they are not aware of each other. “Rather than responding to a stimulus in a predictable way, Trump’s personas break out like a pimple on a Saturday night, and are just as unpleasant.”

That, White said, is why aides can’t coach an appropriate personality for the occasion at hand. Using Tillerson’s practical language, she said “the difference between a moron and a fucking moron can mean a whole new level of coaching, and aides may not be prepared to take on several destructive personas at one time.”

Odetta Dedda, an expert instructor with the International Cryptozoology Institute in Portland, Maine, said the institute does not usually study study short-term sub-human events like Trump, but damage done by his multiple personalities could be considerable, and exposing his mental instability is for the global and alien good. And she may be onto something.

“Trump probably has a form of synesthesia, a cognitive cross-connect that makes one thing look, smell or feel like something else. “When Trump sees brown people, he thinks lazy and poor. When he sees power, he see money. When he sees money, he sees a big bank fault with a golden T emblazoned on it.

“It’s similar cognitively to bigotry and misogyny, but Trump’s disability to enter a room, then come out and report something entirely different than everyone else saw there, is advanced synesthesia. It’s a very serious mental illness and should be disqualifying for the job as president,” Dedda said.

Dedda said she attempted to file a report on Trump with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but he ran screaming from the room, holding his hands over his ears. “It concerned me so much I came home and began a new research folder on McConnell,” she said. “From our early studies, we see that synesthesia is often contagious.”