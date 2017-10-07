With Trumpers, there is no joy in Mudville

I do my best to avoid social interactions with Trumpers in the workplace. When I talk to them at all, it’s usually about job-related issues that must be addressed. Idle chit-chat is usually kept to a minimum, not much more than hellos and goodbyes.

Yesterday, however, I let down my guard because the chit-chat was about baseball, a subject near and dear to my heart.

Before engaging, I thought to myself, there’s really nothing that can go wrong here. Where Trump is concerned, baseball is a sport that seems too finely nuanced and slow-paced to be of much interest to him, and I don’t believe he’s ever publicly trashed the sport or its players like he has with the NFL or NBA.

My co-worker — this Trumper — always takes big swings at Democrats, but one other thing I know about him is that he’s a baseball fan. Yesterday wasn’t the first time I’d heard him talking about the sport, and any baseball fan can quickly take the measure of another baseball fan by the quality of his observations, so I knew that whatever other shortcomings the guy might have, he at least understands and appreciates the sport.

All that flashed through my mind in an instant, and then when I overheard my co-worker talking to someone else about my team — my beloved Houston Astros and their current playoff run — I felt something I hadn’t felt in a long time, an eagerness to actually join in a workplace conversation.

And you know what? It was fun!

Once I stepped up to the plate, it became a wide-ranging discussion while we continued to work, moving easily from my Astros to teams of yore, and remembrances of players that younger or more casual fans probably wouldn’t recognize.

The conversation eventually turned to the Big Red Machine, those Cincinnati Reds teams during the decade of the ‘70s. And that’s when it happened: While talking about the Reds, my co-worker’s next comment came out of the blue.

“Who was that Reds’ first baseman then, what was that guy’s name?”

“Dan Driessen?” I replied. “Tony Perez?”

“That’s it! Tony Perez! Just the other day I saw an interview with that guy, and do you know he still can’t speak English? How can you work in the United States of America all those years, and still not speak good English?”

I was dumbfounded. Of all the things a baseball fan could say about Tony Perez, that great Cuban-born ballplayer whose 22-year Major League career ended with induction into the Hall of Fame, the thing that stuck with my co-worker was his belief that Perez could only speak Spanish.

Nor is his assertion even true.

When I came home, I looked up Tony Perez and found interviews with him on YouTube in which he’s speaking English — heavily accented English, but still English — that didn’t take too much effort for me to understand.

Of course it shouldn’t even make any difference, but to a Trumper, clearly it does.

How many of us have seen on social media how infuriated some of them get when they are called racists and bigots. “I’m not a racist,” they’ll rage. “What about our issues!”

Yes, what about your issues indeed?

Baseball would not be baseball without its Latin players, and that’s a beautiful thing. American baseball and its shrine, the Hall of Fame, is spiced with names like Cepeda, Martinez, Carew, Clemente, Aparicio, Marichal . . . and Perez.

Hundreds of baseball’s current stars come from places like the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Mexico, and they amaze us with their power, speed, grace and passion for the game. How sad that any baseball fan, regardless of politics, would focus instead on the language or accent of a man’s speech. Baseball, a sport in which every fan knows the history of Jackie Robinson and the color barrier, torn down in 1947 so that men of a different ethnicity could just play ball.

Supposedly.

In Trump’s America, they tell us if we don’t speak to the other side, we’ll never find peace and understanding in a divided country. They tell us we have to try. Mighty Casey must swing the bat.

But for me, I’ve re-learned a history lesson I already knew: There is no safe ground with a Trumper, no subject they cannot pollute with ugly, racist thought.

I swung the bat, and missed.

In America as in baseball, there is no joy in Mudville.