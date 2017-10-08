Thou shalt not mention gun control

It’s Sunday morning in America.

Christians of every denomination are going to church, where they will no doubt offer prayers for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting. They might even pray for the murderer who was able to mow down hundreds of people before ending his own life.

But will they pray for our leaders to find the guts to finally confront this issue, even if it means angry constituents and the loss of their windfall funding from the National Rifle Association?

How many preachers will choose “Thou Shalt Not Kill” as the topic of this weekend’s homily? How many pastors will call upon their congregations to lay down their arms and demand accountability from the gun lobby? And how many “pro-life” clerics will point out that no contraceptive can wipe out nearly 60 lives within minutes?

As a nation, we’ve apparently decided that the Second Amendment supersedes the Fifth Commandment. We’ll pray for the victims, fly the flag at half-staff and watch mawkish “tributes” to the dead on TV infotainment shows. An appropriately sad song like Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” will play in the background as photos of the dead who just wanted to attend a concert scroll across our screens.

But those people aren’t supposed to be in the arms of an angel. They’re supposed to be at work or at school or at home with their kids. Instead, they’ve become both martyrs and blood sacrifices to our real national religion, the sacred right to bear arms.

How many pastors will tell their congregations that it’s time to melt down those false idols? How many will point out that the savior they profess to follow told his disciples to turn the other cheek?

The pulpit might be an appropriate place to begin a national conversation on weapons. It’s long overdue.

Monday, Oct. 9, would have marked the 77th birthday of Beatle John Lennon. The singer, songwriter, musician, artist and author was, of course, gunned down at the age of 40 by a deranged man whose name I will not mention.

That’s 37 years, people.

How long, O Lord? How long?