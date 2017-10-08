Time to sound a clarion call for leadership in Washington

Our country is in leadership crisis mode. The executive branch of government is not only battling internal wars created by Donald J. Trump, who cares only about fueling his oversized ego and funding his failing business enterprises, but daily conflicts with legislative branch representatives.

Checks and balances designed to protect our democractic form of government are broken.

It’s time to sound a clarion call for leaders of substance: Men and women who will put country before party; who have a deep and abiding knowledge and interest in the history of our country; people who have a strong sense of what it takes to govern a democracy, one built on a system of checks and balances that has stood the test of time — 240-plus years until now.

Forget Trump. The business-outsider-running-our-country experiment is a failure. Seriously, he’s created the leadership crisis. The executive branch of our government is in tragic turmoil. Just ask Secretary of State Rex Tillerson or Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Recently, Trump told Tillerson to stop trying to negotiate, communicate or do anything with North Korea. The time for talking is over, he tweeted one morning to Tillerson, who was working diplomatic channels to try to head off a nuclear conflict or possibly World War III with ill-tempered North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Kelly, brought to the White House in a failed attempt to shape Trump into presidential timber, is forced to tap dance around family issues involving the Bully President’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as ethical and conflict-of-interest investigations of the White House team. Private e-mails anyone? How about hiding evidence from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian influence in last fall’s presidential elections, as well as possible collusion by the Trump campaign with one of our country’s long-time enemies?

Political prognosticators predict Tillerson and Kelly will soon leave the White House. Most likely, publishers will be standing by the back door with advance checks in hand to secure book deals with these gentlemen so they can tell all that they witnessed during the first nine months of the floundering Trump administration.

All White House soap opera antics aside, nothing is getting done in Washington, D.C.:

No development of legislation that could prevent another killing field from streaming across our video screens, the result of an act of domestic terrorism destroying the lives of Americans similar to those acts in Las Vegas, Orlando, Charleston or Sandy Hook.

No tweaks to the Affordable Care Act so that health coverage in our country continues to improve for everyone, not just the privileged.

No revisions to the country’s tax codes to ease a financial burden on our middle class and simplify the process so all Americans can easily understand how they contribute their fair share to the country’s financial future.

Trump’s focus on destroying the legacy of former President Barack Obama is crippling the GOP-led Congressional agenda. Neither the White House nor Republican leaders in the Senate or House want to compromise on any action designed to rip apart programs or actions Obama instituted during his tenure in office.

Their fear is that compromising on key issues such as repealing and replacing the ACA might hurt their chances of getting reelected in 2018, ending their career at the public trough where hundreds of thousands of dollars pour into campaign coffers from influential Political Action Committees (think gun lobbyists, the NRA, for instance).

These are the swamp people Trump vowed to drain from Washington. Fact is he’s only enlarged the swamp with his business-first actions. His lack of interest in or concern for America is evident in everything he says or does. His dictatorial manner of running his failing business and bankrupt casino empires doesn’t work in governing a world-class democracy.

Trying to bully Congress into joining his anti-Obama campaign — built on his seeking revenge for the former president’s dissing Trump a few years ago — has created a serious lack of leadership.

It’s time to sound a clarion call for serious leaders who know how to govern and who love our country more than themselves.