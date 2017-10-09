Trumplandia: Oct. 2-9, 2017

I Went to Puerto Rico And All I Got Was This Lousy Roll of Paper Towels Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 39% — up from 37% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — up from 45% last week

Special!!! AP/NORC Poll: — 32 % — A RECORD LOW!

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with little tweet like this:

Ay Caramba!

The week of our Trump – Oct. 2, 2017 — This week in Trumplandia, The president and First Lady Melania Trump continued their observance of Hispanic Heritage Month with a much anticipated trip to the island of Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and honors the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the country.

The Trumps blew into Puerto Rico’s capital of San Juan on Oct. 3 with all the fanfare. However, when The Donald de-planed some two weeks after the Category 4 Maria decimated the island, just 5 percent of its 3.5 million people had electricity, and many did not have access to clean water, medicine or food.

Because that’s how he rolls, Trump had already managed to insult the mayor of the island’s largest city; taken a swipe at Puerto Rico’s ability to respond to the catastrophe; pointed out the island’s financial difficulties; and blamed “Fake News” for questioning the administration’s response to the storm. Trump’s tempest came in a storm of tweets that were sandwiched between threats to “S.O.B.s” demonstrating before NFL games, and continued attacks on North Korea’s Kim Jong-un — “Little Rocket Man” in Trump’s parlance.

Puerto Rico had no choice but to turn its collective lonely eyes to the childish and inappropriate president for help. And help he did, as he’d already mobilized FEMA, a medical aid ship, the U.S. Army, and countless shipping containers of food and medical aid to the island, along with the Coast Guard.

The trouble was, our petulant POTUS would not let anyone forget it.

Upon his arrival, a table was hastily set up and Trump launched into his corporate cocktail talk, praising the excellent job of first responders and every politician who’d been smart enough to not speak ill of him. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz was acknowledged but not included in the celebration. She would later go on to reference Trump as the “mis-communicator-in-chief.”

Trump seemed to operate mostly off script and spent the early part of the event comparing catastrophes and the number of people who died in 2005’s Hurricane Katrina vs. Hurricane Maria, while assuring Puerto Rico that more aid was coming, even if it threw the mainland government’s “budget out of whack.”

The Trumps visited what was described as a generally “upscale” neighborhood with less-dramatic storm damage before retiring to the Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo. There, Trump could speak with the grateful masses and dispense provisions like he had done during past catastrophes in Texas and Florida. Trump showcased chicken to some of those assembled, and even handed out batteries.

There's video of Trump shooting paper towels into the crowd and it does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/KPfJ1AeAqk — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

The former reality TV star continued to distribute items to the crowd between handshakes. However, as the president worked the room, he came across a load of absorbent paper towels. Operating off-script for much of the visit, Trump began his historic descent into a comedy gold when he sent rolls of paper towels flying into the crowd with several Bob Cousy-style set shots.

Roll after roll flew into the audience, and one can only imagine how happy Donald must have been to be connecting with those who had disparaged his character and questioned his commitment to Puerto Rico. The optic did not deter our magnanimous leader or change the perception that he failed to take the needs of the island community seriously.

Trump would later defend his hoop skills during an appearance on the new TBN show “Huckabee,” hosted by his press secretary’s father, Mike Huckabee. Trump told the former Republican presidential candidate and Arkansas governor that the desperate Puerto Ricans had urged him to throw the paper towels.

“They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels,” Trump said. “And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot of people. And they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun, they were having fun. Throw ‘em to me! Throw ‘em to me, Mr. President.”

Trump said it was merely the media’s opinion that his paper towel toss was “disrespectful.”

He went on take more jabs at San Juan’s mayor, known for her impassioned requests for help during the weeks before Trump’s visit and for her criticism of the White House response. Trump said Cruz was “not a capable person,” and he pointed out that she is planning to run for governor of the island.

During an Oct. 4 interview on Univision, Cruz donned a black t-shirt with the word “NASTY” emblazoned across its front. The week before, she wore another messaged t-shirt while on CNN that read: “HELP US WE ARE DYING.”

Cruz said the most recent t-shirt was in response to Trump’s past Twitter attacks against her, in which he claimed that Democrats had told her she “must be nasty to Trump.”

Trump ended his triumphant tour of Puerto Rico an hour earlier than scheduled, then was off to Las Vegas to join mourners who had loved ones in a sniper attack at a concert.

The revolution will be televised

Following the horrific murders of 59 people in Las Vegas by a lone gunman perched in his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, talk of gun control returned to the national discourse.

Democrats and the media’s “high-horse calvary,” were immediately vilified as opportunists for suggesting such a tragedy might lead to talk of gun control. Trump first said a dialogue about guns had to happen, but by the end of his visit said that “now was not the time.”

Republicans checked with the National Rifle Association (NRA) for their marching orders and ultimately were allowed to discuss nothing other than possible regulations on gun “bump stocks” that convert semiautomatic guns into weapons with nearly full-automatic capability.

Just when I wanted to laud Trump for not politicizing his soulful visit, I checked out his Twitter feed, and to my horror, found this gem:

On behalf of a GRATEFUL NATION, THANK YOU to all of the First Responders (HEROES) who saved countless lives in Las Vegas on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/ZxuMYWnNHv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

Mr. “I-need-a-hug” Trump evidently seized the entire unfortunate situation to create a campaign propaganda reel for a world that seemed to be losing its Orange Crush.

The week was not as rich with media criticism of Trump as in the past. Last week, popular NBC sitcom “Will & Grace” returned to the airwaves after an 11-year hiatus, with a controversial inaugural episode that left Trumpers angry and helped the president build his case against the network, which is also home to “Saturday Night Live.”

On Oct. 7, the late night comedy staple focused on the aftermath in Puerto Rico and Las Vegas, and only zinged the president for his paper-towel tossing, and Congress for avoiding any discussion of gun control.

Still reeling from his bizarre Puerto Rican visit, Trump insisted he be provided equal time for coverage on comedy shows, which he feels are unfair to him.

I guess someone needs to take a closer look at his news clips.

Just say “Ne!”

Former FLOTUS Nancy Reagan may have coined the phrase “Just Say No” in relation to drug usage, but current First Lady Melania Trump was rejected twice last week for trying to do something nice.

First, her donation of children’s books was rejected by a feisty librarian, and then she was prevented from donating blood in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

To be 100 percent honest, the Slovenia native’s path to rejection began late last week when a librarian at Cambridgeport Elementary School in Cambridge, Mass., turned away the book shipment, part of a donation the White House made to each state for National Read a Book Day. As part of the program, one school in every state is selected to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books chosen by the First Lady.

The National Read a Book Day event was held Sept. 6, but the school did not receive the Trump gift until the end of September. Melania made headlines when she read from Dr. Seuss books earlier this year. This time around, she proclaimed education as “perhaps the most important and wondrous opportunity,” in a letter that accompanied her book shipments.

The librarian who rejected the donation said the books were not needed by a school with over 9,000 volumes and a staff of professional librarians. She went on to criticize the First Lady’s choice of material as clichéd, and labeled the late Dr. Seuss as a “tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature.”

What a Grinch!

FLOTUS Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham said the rejection of Mrs. Trump’s gift was unfortunate and had turned the gesture “into something divisive.”

Meanwhile, during the first lady’s visit with the president to Las Vegas, CNN reporter Kate Bennett said Mrs. Trump was prevented from donating blood. Bennett first attributed it to “presidential medical guidelines,” but noted that Vice President Mike Pence had been able to donate following the Congressional baseball shooting in June.

Some have speculated that Melania’s rejection as a donor was due to FDA guidelines regarding people who resided in Europe for five years between 1980 and the present. The guidelines look to prevent Bovine spongiform encephalopathy — or mad cow disease — from getting into U.S. blood supplies.

Mrs. Trump, a native of Novo Mesto, Slovenia, was born in 1970 but did not move to New York City until 1996.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month!

Returning to the theme of Hispanic Heritage Month, Trump and the First Lady hosted a celebration in a White House event on Oct. 6 that was replete with a shout-out to Puerto Rico in a faux Spanish accent. No word as to whether taco bowls were on the menu. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was visiting the devastated island to put in his two cents on the federal response. Returning to the scene of the crime just three days after Hurricane Donald sopped up despair with those fluffy paper towels, Pence took a more traditional role in the relief efforts by taking pictures and lending a hand in the rebuild.

For their part, Puerto Ricans have been using many social-media platforms to jeer the mainland’s response to its recovery, but they’re also letting their feelings be known the old-fashioned way. Handbills with Trump’s picture and the word, “Pendejo” have started appearing all across the island.

Don’t let the doorknob hit ya

Because no week in Trumplandia would be complete without a firing, resignation or threat, this week we endured the Rex Tillerson saga.

Tillerson, who was openly cozy with Russian President Vladamir Putin before being tapped as secretary of state, has been something of a surprise in the Trump White House. Frighteningly quiet, Tillerson had followed the lead of most of Trump’s other minions, only speaking when instructed to do so.

However, this week an NBC News article surfaced that had Tillerson allegedly calling his boss a “moron” in the wake of the president’s speech before a national jamboree for the Boy Scouts of America last July. The report went on to speculate that Trump probably didn’t appreciate the label, and that Tillerson was on the hot seat and had considered resigning, but that Pence had persuaded him to stay on the job.

By 10:47 a.m. on Oct. 4, the issue hit Trump’s Twitter feed, where he branded NBC as “dishonest” and “a disgrace to good reporting.” He dismissed the report as more “Fake News.”

From his end, Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to Trump and said he thought the report was “petty nonsense,” but notably didn’t specifically deny that he’d called Trump a moron.

Stephanie Ruhle, the reporter who penned the piece, later clarified that Tillerson had called the president, “a f#*cking moron,” so perhaps that’s why Tillerson felt safe in denying the less descriptive label.

On Oct. 6, Axios reported that Trump’s inner-circle was considering CIA Director Mike Pompeo as a possible replacement for Tillerson, but at press time, Rex had escaped “Firing Friday” and was still serving as secretary of state.

One to grow on!

Each week we like to leave you with a parting shot that helps you wrap your head around your visit to Trumplandia. This week, we present Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Almost Like Praying.” To donate, visit: www.hispanicfederation.org/donate and select “Hurricane Relief Effort.”