Chastity belts are myth. Trump and Republicans are the real monsters

Birth control is power. And when women have power, Republicans are fearful.

The Fool-in-Chief Donald Trump acknowledged his Republican enablers last week with a ruling making it easier for insurers and states to opt-out of providing free birth control to employees. That’s right, the most immoral person ever to hold the White House rolled back a key feature of Obamacare … on moral and religious grounds. Some 55 million women could be affected.

Republicans cheered. Democrats and feminists railed at the back-door attack on women’s health. Birth control pills are still available, but women and their families will pay up to $500 a year out of pocket, depending on brand, for the privilege of being a woman.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the ruling “a landmark day for religious liberty.” Jeremy Dys with the Texas-based legal group First Liberty (aren’t they all?) said the decision on whether a company provides birth control pills in its insurance plan will depend on the company’s religious beliefs and “is now a matter between them and their God, and not them and the government.”

But women’s health advocates warn the ruling could result in unintended pregnancies and cascading financial hardship for women. Anne Davis with Physicians for Reproductive Health said women would be “vulnerable to the whims of their employers (who) have no place in these private decisions, just as they would not in any other conversations about a patient’s health care.”

The ruling took effect immediately, with Trump administration officials saying the normal process of seeking public input was “impracticable, unnecessary or contrary to public interest.”

Another reason cited was that the practice of free pills could “lead to risky sexual behavior” among teens and young women. A number of groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, said they intend to file lawsuits against the ruling.

Trump’s combative press secretary, Sarah Sanders, feigned disbelief at the objections to the ruling. “This is a president who supports the freedom … of religion. I don’t understand why that should be an issue,” she faked.

Except that it is, for a president whose moral compass swings in multiple directions known only to him. Who supports freedom of religion but not when it’s Islam. Who lies, and cheats, and steals and calls it an “art of the deal.”

In 2014, journalist Jonathan Eig published a book, The Birth of the Pill: How Four Crusaders Reinvented Sex and Launched a Revolution. It’s a must read for ages 40 and younger feminists and people who love them, it’s a reminder of how far women have come in a relatively few years in social and occupational gains.

The ubiquitous birth control pill was not always so ubiquitous. Prior to the 1950s, selling contraception was largely illegal. Then four “guerrilla warriors” as Eig calls them worked to develop a pill that would give women freedom over their bodies without fear of pregnancy, leading to opportunities women never had before. In doing so, the federal government and Catholic Church lost power. And Republicans have been trying to get it back ever since.

All women lose here, but particularly the women who take birth control for other reasons than preventing pregnancy. Sufferers with endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, uterine fibroids and excessive pain and cramping all benefit from birth control pills. They could receive a waiver for their treatment, but that would mean giving up privacy to the employer and insurance company.

With this small victory under their big-man belt, Republicans have vowed to continue their crusade to strip other women’s rights, including abortion. Do we want a Republican dystopia in which an unmarried woman without birth control pills has an unwanted pregnancy, is unable to get an abortion and has a child, condemning her to poverty and unable to afford health care when that child becomes ill because the Republican-controlled Congress failed to fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program? No. The answer to that is no.