Blame it on Sam Peckinpah

Emergence of the formerly quiet “silencer” controversy and the sudden alarm in Congress and the National Rifle Association over bump stocks has pushed aside any meaningful dialogue over what to do about America’s mass murder problem, one characterized by folks using shoulder-fired killing machines to mow down friends and neighbors with relative impunity. Reactive response is too late and proactive response is repugnant to most people with guns.

Gun activists are fond of noting that people kill people . . . as if guns are irrelevant to the process. Gun detractors claim it is easier to kill with a gun. They rabidly cling to the idea that without a gun, Joe Schmo will settle his grievance with less lethal knives, clubs and bar stools. Hopefully, most of them have not fully explored that proposition.

Sadly, acceptable violence is already enshrined in contemporary American conversation. “Did you see… followed by a breathless description of slaughter over Mom’s magnificent Sunday fried chicken. Kids used to be sent away when Groucho Marks got raunchy. Except for fondly mentioning Old Blood ‘n Guts, rendered flesh was reserved for horror movies.

Afer Sam Peckinpah introduced exploding blood bags in “The Wild Bunch,” a loud outcry came from folks trying to protect us from ourselves. People immediately flocked to theaters to see what all the blood was about. Who can forget Peckinpah’s delightful “Bring Me The Head of Alfredo Garcia,” a follow-0n bloodbath where the lone hero fires his machine gun while screaming “because it feels so goddamned GOOD!”

Peckinpah changed the world! Parents now report succumbing to pleas from their children for one more Arnold movie before they go to bed. Kids just can’t get enough of that muscle-bound scamp laying waste to the deserving with a mini-gun.

All the we-got-to-do-something chatter does nothing to restrict access to guns that can kill people a mile away or reduce your companion to chopped liver in the bat of an eye. Imagine that and you can imagine what happened in Las Vegas.

Currently in the United States, there are roughly 311 million guns in private hands. Kevin Kasal is one such gun owner. Kasal, who lives near Des Moines, Iowa, collects World War II German weapons. He was once a school-trained Marine Corps Scout Sniper. His alma mater produces the crème de la crème of snipers in the world. After four years with the Marines, Kasal joined the Army for nine more years as an airborne infantryman. He really can knock the eye out of a fly at 500 meters. He is already teaching his oldest girl to shoot safely, he said. His darling twin daughters are still a bit too young.

Recently, Kasal discussed whether it was difficult for the Vegas shooter to kill 58 people and wound hundreds more from the 32nd floor of a high rise.

“Not hard at all,” Kasal said.

“Someone with much training could have done worse with less. Angle shooting on select targets can get tricky. Shooting into a crowd of thousands of people, not so much,” he said. “Most people I know could do more bad things with a semi-auto rifle than an automatic weapon.”

Kasal said the keys to ending mass shootings include limiting automatic weapons access to military and civil authorities; doing extensive background checks on legitimate collectors to ensure they are capable of owning extremely lethal weapons; and increasing gun-safety education.

He thinks public fascination with automatic weapons comes from the influence of television and movies, as well as a lack of knowledge about shooting in general. “The big problem is parents not teaching their kids about guns. So now people are learning about them on TV and the internet. That’s bad on both sides of the political spectrum.”

Mass shootings are no reason why he should be restricted in his passion for collecting guns, according to Kasal. “I think automatic weapons that are so many years old, such as WWII era, should be easier for certain people to get, but only after passing an extensive background check. No reason that a guy can receive clearances in the military but can’t be trusted with an 80-year-old collectible weapon.”

On the other side is Michael William Marks, a longtime Montanan and former big game hunter who no longer hunts. He is a veteran’s counselor for the Veterans Administration. His state is often cited as a Mecca for gun rights, a reputation that is occasionally maligned by those who want more gun control.

Several gun owners there refused to go on record with The Shinbone Star, saying hunting, owning guns and mass murder are so far removed from each other that it was an insult to ask about the connection. Marks is made of more stalwart stuff. He marched against the Vietnam War at Berkeley and San Francisco from 1967 to 1969 before spending “the last 44 years working with Vietnam veterans. Some say the latter counts,” he said.

“We used to use baseball bats as bazookas when we played war,” Marks recalled. “And I was in one or two BB gun battles, but all that stopped when a pellet hit a friend in the cheek.”

“I took the NRA hunters safety course when I was 11-12 and was taught to respect guns and that their function was to kill. I hunted birds of all types in the Sacramento Delta until I went off to college. I took up hunting big game when I moved to Montana, where I lived for 28 years. I know the gun culture of some of the survivalist types that pop up in a place like Montana. I know that in real life we don’t get to say, ‘olly, olly oxen free’ after a round leaves the barrel of a weapon. Not sure that is what you’re looking for?”

Marks was assured that it was.

“I took a gun-safety course in Boy Scouts and went hunting with my dad,” he added. “I never liked hunting, but liked target shooting. Guns never appealed to me . . . except they were forbidden when Dad wasn’t around. So I would sneak the .22 out of the closet and shoot it from my bedroom window at birds when no one was home. Really weird huh?”

Indeed it is.