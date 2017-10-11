In Donald Trump, ‘Liddle Bob Corker’ found a real snake in the grass

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.

Take me in, tender woman. Take me in, for heaven’s sake.”

— Donald Trump, using an old Al Wilson ballad to denigrate immigrants

Psycho Donald Trump and Tennessee Republican Bob Corker are engaged in a very public cat fight these days. The Donald very possibly will be the big loser as Corker sits on two crucial committees that Don really needs.

As chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Corker is responsible for guiding Trump’s foreign policy agenda, including making sure his nominees are confirmed. Corker also sits on the Senate Budget Committee where he is expected to play a crucial role in helping craft a tax reform bill.

However, one can hardly feel sympathy for Corker because 87.5 percent of the time Corker has voted the Trump line. Along with other complacent Republicans in Congress — John McCain, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell — Corker had a chance to disavow the person now occupying the Oval Office. All of them chose poorly, and are now paying the piper.

A timeline of the Corker-Trump relationship:

April 28, 2016 — Corker won’t endorse Trump, but says he “supports” him.

May 23, 2016 — Corker describes a “good meeting” with Trump.

November 16, 2016 — Corker “in the mix” for secretary of state.

May 16, 2017 — Corker says White House in “downward spiral.”

August 17, 2017 — Corker: Trump hasn’t demonstrated the stability or competence to be successful.

August 24, 2017 — White House fires back at Corker: “Ridiculous.”

August 25, 2017 — Trump: “Strange statement” from Corker.

September 11, 2017 — Corker says he is weighing whether to retire in 2018.

September 14, 2017 — Corker says he has a “strong” relationship with Trump.

September 15, 2017 — Corker and Trump meet at the White House.

September 26, 2016 — Corker says he’s not running for re-election.

October 4, 2017 — Corker says Rex Tillerson, James Mattis and John Kelly are all that “separate our country from chaos.”

October 8, 2017 — Trump tweets Corker begged for endorsement, Corker responds

October 8, 2017 — Corker Tweets: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

October 10, 2017 — Psycho Don mocks Corker’s stature in a tweet by calling him “Liddle Bob Corker.”

In The New York Times on Sunday, Corker charged that the president’s volatile behavior and rhetoric could set America “on the path to World War III.” He also said the “vast majority” of congressional Republicans shared his opinion of the president.”

Will anyone else find the backbone to speak out?

In April 2016, Corker made the rounds on cable news shows heaping praise on Trump for a “very good” foreign policy speech that outlined his global “America first” priorities.

A month later he was on television telling Republicans who wouldn’t support The Donald to “chill out.”

Then at a July 2016 campaign stop in Raleigh, N.C., Corker told the crowd, “The reason you love him so much is because he loves you.” As The Donald stood there beaming, Corker continued to gush, “He loves you, and he wants the best for you.”

All of it begs the question: Why did it take nine months for Corker to become unhappy? Obviously he liked what Psycho Don was selling.

Maybe Corker finally realized his idol was nothing more than snake-oil salesman.