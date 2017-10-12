Pandering to anti-gun forces is a feel good fix that fixes nothing

Only a war on violence is going to change the tangled way Americans perceive guns. Caught in this web of gossamer strands are the stiffening anti-gun movement, the powerful, wealthy National Rifle Association, rigid constitutionalists, gun-toting racists, states’ rights advocates, legions of law-abiding gun owners and sellers, and the opinions of confused citizens who are ambivalent until the next massacre.

The idea that Americans need assault rifles, silencers, 30-round magazines and night-vision goggles is already embedded in the American psyche, put there by a steady diet of bullet-flecked violence served up with the evening’s pork chops. The specter of gun control draping itself over the fiercely held 2nd Amendment is causing indigestion for suspicious gun owners.

Sedate middle-of-the-roaders are warning that 311 million or so cherished heirlooms are at risk, and that possibly includes 65,000 exotic “small arms” such as machine guns and heavier military weapons registered with the federal government. Several watchdog groups “guesstimate” that millions more unregistered and altered weapons exist.

Hidden arsenals are not a flight of fancy. Before his death in Loveland, Ohio, a lifelong friend kept a purloined 40mm grenade launcher and a half-dozen other unlawful Soviet-made automatic weapons in his basement for home protection. He just knew there was going to be race war. A relative of this reporter has a bastion in his basement in case “hordes” from St. Louis invade his tiny town. His M-4 awaits the invasion from the corner.

Contemporary “sporting” weapons make a mockery of those defenses. A capable shooter with a perfectly legal .50 caliber Barrett M82 rifle can blow somebody’s head off from a mile away. For wet work, defensive-minded home owners who register their automatic shotgun and pay a $200 federal gun stamp can grab their rotary 12-shot Cobray “Street Sweeper” 12-gauge magnum to clean up the neighborhood.

According to the Congressional Research Service, roughly twice as many guns can be found in the United States today (311 million) as in 1968. Serbia, with 54.7 million guns, comes in second. Like America, Serbia has long been a world leader in gun ownership and exporting war.

Not to worry! Since starting WWI in 1914, and participating madly in WWII, Serbia has only fermented one really serious revolution that left 130,000 dead and three times more wounded in former Yugoslavia during the last decade of the 20th Century.

Even so, Americans are generally dismissive of alarmists who say such civil strife could happen here, despite compelling reasons for less optimism.

Demanding compliance with existing law has failed. Mr. Trump and his leprechaun attorney general are disinterested in more. His base is alarmed. Fear of government overreach already drives the ridiculous demand for more guns. The national attitude can actually be charted by the rise and fall of gun sales.

The first casualty in the “new” war against gun madness should be the popular idea that people “need” an arsenal for home defense. Hand-wringing Hollywood could help by tempering television shows and movies that glamorize guns.

Until it isn’t cool for the good guys to point 9mm pistols at cowering people, nothing will change, but there’s already a blueprint of sorts.

In the last century’s turbulent “Sixties,” poverty came to the forefront of our political lexicon. After almost two centuries of nationhood, somebody discovered that lots of incredibly poor people were becoming angrier and angrier at society’s indifference. Some of them were openly carrying guns on TV. America was still alarmed by guns in those days.

The reason behind the sudden urge to help poor people wasn’t altruistic. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson were realists who knew that the rot afflicting American society would soon condemn it unless there was a massive shift in societal thinking.

Kennedy’s “New Frontier” program began in 1962 and continued as Johnson’s “Great Society” in 1965. The mechanism powering both programs was simple: money.

Johnson signed the omnibus Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. The law created the Office of Economic Opportunity aimed at attacking the roots of American poverty. Job training, food, healthcare and a rich greenback poultice laid on suffering backs were key elements of the effort. The country was rich then, we could afford guns and butter.

Rather quickly, the economy and disenfranchised society were grudgingly brought together. It wasn’t a perfect plan, far from it, but it was a grand idea that worked for a time. Millions of people who ultimately benefited from the country’s largesse still enjoy a life that is measurably better.

It is time for that kind of reasoning again. Until the country can shed its death culture, our society is at risk. The forces that united for the war on poverty need to come together again.