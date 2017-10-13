Making America Great Again with death sentences for the sick

In his most overt act of hatred for Barack Obama to date, Psycho Donald Trump decided late Thursday to stop paying subsidies to insurance companies that cover many low-income Americans.

The subsidies totaled about $7 billion this year.

The less-than-surprising act to undermine the Obamacare markets which reopen for sign-up on Nov. 1, continues his retribution for Obama’s 2011 Correspondents Dinner roasting.

In a to-be-expected early morning twit, Psycho noted: “The Democrats Obamacare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!”

Trump’s action will likely cause insurers to leave Obamacare markets, leaving customers with no insurance choice. Ending the payments could lead to catastrophic market failure because most insurers set prices for their insurance this year, assuming payments would continue to be made, and will have no ability to raise prices mid-year to cover losses, say analysts. However, because of his continued threats, many set prices high, assuming Psycho Don would make good on his promise.

He didn’t disappoint. The Republican Congress must be beside itself with glee.

Trump has just sentenced millions of Americans to die.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates a million people will become uninsured in 2018 and prices for insurance will rise by 20 percent. When Congress wrote the Affordable Care Act, it made clear that insurers were entitled to the payments, but failed to provide a clear funding mechanism. That glitch has given Psycho his opening. He is able to eliminate the subsidies because of ambiguity in the language of the health law.

Congress could override his decision. If lawmakers vote that the subsidies should be paid — either for the coming year or indefinitely — the president will need to begin paying them again.

Doctors, hospital executives and state insurance regulators said the changes envisioned by Trump could raise costs for sick people, increase sales of bare-bones insurance and add uncertainty to the wobbly health insurance market, according to a New York Times story.

The ramifications of this vengeful act are long and deep. Lawsuits will likely abound.

In another twit, Psycho proclaimed, “Obamacare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves.”

What Americans deserve is a sane occupant in the Oval Office.

What we have is a fucking moron. You were correct, Rex.