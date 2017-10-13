The Poisoner in Chief: Get him out before he kills us all

I had a bug problem — carpenter ants, cave crickets, and the occasional nasty centipede sashaying across my basement floor — so I hired an exterminator. He was a local guy, strictly small potatoes, but personalized service you probably wouldn’t get from the Orkin man.

An engaging fellow holding a silver canister of death, my exterminator would always chat me up with a steady stream of small talk while poison jetted along my baseboards. He was also an observant guy. Given free rein to roam my house, he easily found clues to where the bugs were hiding, but he also found things to talk about . . . and talk, and talk, and talk:

While spraying behind one bookcase in the basement, he found my huge collection of baseball books and autographed baseballs, so he knew he could talk to me about the Yankees, Mets, and the glory of the designated-hitter rule. “I just hate seeing pitchers bunt,” he’d say. Ummm, okay.

When spraying behind the refrigerator, he took note of the poblanos on the countertop and confided that he didn’t like spicy food, “But I understood that some people do.” Thanks.

While toxic mist coated the bottom of a sliding door, he saw a picture of my son in his U.S. Navy uniform, and the conversation turned to the military and how he hated confined spaces so could never have served aboard a submarine like my boy, but “What a fine thing he’s doing in serving his country.” Yep.

I guess the bug man thought he had my measure — older white guy living in a conservative county, holding a blue-collar retiree’s job — so maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised when he stood in my living room and spewed poison everywhere, even directly at me.

“What about those riots in Ferguson, Missouri! They have their president now, so what more do those people want!” Say what?

Service agreement or not, I never invited the bug man back into my house after that, but I still think about him sometimes, like today, when Donald J. Trump again took direct aim at Obamacare, signing an executive order to halt crucial payments to health insurers that help millions of low-income Americans afford coverage.

Bugs? Trump? Obama? How’s it all fit?

Well, last November, White America hired an exterminator. All those black and brown bugs were getting awfully damned bold, and ever since we signed the contract, he’s been walking around spraying poison everywhere — Mexico, Charlottesville, Puerto Rico — all over.

Then, when his Republican Congress barely scraped together enough humanity to preserve the Affordable Care Act, the guy we actually hired to do the job stepped up and hosed the entire room with a steady stream of death.

Oh our exterminator surely is an engaging guy. We see him almost every morning as his thumbs press the trigger and a new stream of toxicity flows across our handheld devices. He’s observant, too, and he’s certainly taken the measure of his base. He looks around the room, takes it all in, and knows that even if some of the white trash have to die, at least he’ll be killing that terrible black spider they wanted him to kill, and who even cares if it’s beneficial. He’s Making America Great Again, which is just what they hired him to do.

He’s the Poisoner in Chief and gods help our country. We signed a four-year contract, so he’s gonna spray and spray and spray until the black corpse of Barack Obama lies shriveled in the corner, and if that means you won’t be able to pay for your pathetic cancers and your sad heart diseases, well so what, you’re poor anyway, so c’est la vie — that’s French for “fuck you.”

Does it bug you? Oh it bugs the hell out of me, and it’s past time we did something about it. Service agreement or not, get this madman out of our house. Get him out. Get him out before he kills us all.