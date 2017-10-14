Trumplandia: Oct. 9 — 14, 2017

Parsing Obamacare With An Axe and Not a Scalpel Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 39% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — down from 46% last week

The time has come to take action to IMPROVE access, INCREASE choices, and LOWER COSTS for HEALTHCARE!

The week of our Trump — Oct. 9, 2017 — As the week began, the president and vice president were reinvigorating an old, tired battle against protesting professional football players, but ended the week with a reckless sneak attack on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Playing out like some B-grade, slasher flick, Donald the Butcher shocked everyone on Oct. 12, when he pulled an executive order out of his keister and touched off a bloody assault on healthcare that culminated on Friday the 13th, of course.

The move, which was said to help small businesses and others buy healthcare across stateliness, was the first strike in what was to be an all-out assault against federal healthcare. Trump said his decree would increase healthcare competition, but many likened it to a wrecking ball that would destroy the Obama-era plan that insures 22 million Americans.

As all were pondering what providing cheap, low-grade insurance across state lines would do to the system, Donnie Dickwad struck again and expanded his threat to the insurance subsidies that make healthcare affordable for the elderly and poor.

During an interview on MSNBC, Austin Goolsbee, former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, said Trump’s thoughtless attacks on Obamacare was an entry to “crazy town.” Others referred to the move as straight-up sabotage.

Sen. Chuck (Schumer) and Rep. Nancy (Pelosi) described the plan as “a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage leveled at working families and the middle class in every corner of America.”

Pledging “great, great insurance” under his order, the president’s plan would welsh on about $7 billion for subsidies to insurers this year and $10 billion in 2018, essentially causing insurance to rise 20 percent next year and throwing about 1 million customers off the rolls.

Appearing to come right off the top of his blond comb-over, Trump’s surprise slash, stab and hack attack was so reckless and hastily prepared that it made many of us long for the halcyon days of the Republican Congress’ attempts to destroy Obamacare with its own mean-spirited legislation in the House and Senate. You remember how it was — protesting citizens in wheelchairs, carried out of the U.S. Capitol in broad daylight. In contrast, the president hatched his plan in the dark of night.

By the close of business on Oct. 13, the chaotic plan had drawn the ire of at least 18 states, which filed a lawsuit in federal court in California. Those challenging Trump included the attorney general from Washington D.C., as well as California, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington state.

One participant, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, was quoted as saying the Trump orders amounted to an effort to “gut the subsidies.” He went onto refer to the latest move as “reckless” and an out-and-out effort to “simply blow up the system.”

The lawsuit aspires to force the federal government to make the next scheduled payment into the system, which is due Oct. 18.

Trump later invited Democrats to the White House to negotiate a new deal for federal healthcare.

Sing A Song of Six Pence

Last weekend the normally silent Vice President Mike Pence sat firmly on his boss’ knee and let the president perform his best puppeteering when he emphatically left a NFL football game after some of the players knelt in protest during the National Anthem.

Pence attended the match between the San Francisco 49ers and his home-state Indianapolis Colts, then left moments after being seated. The move, Pence said, showed that he and Trump would not dignify such a protest, which the White House has stated “disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

The peaceful protests began last season with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s lone demonstration against police brutality of mostly African Americans. Trump hijacked the gesture last month and labeled its participants as “sons’ of bitches” who deserved to be fired. The athletes were made out to be ingrates, catching the ire of Trump and changing the focus from his bizarre responses to North Korean nuclear threats and deadly hurricanes.

After demanding a rule change that forbade demonstrations during the National Anthem, the president seemed to turn his attention from the NFL. Team owners, meanwhile, altered the method by which players protested to be more in line with the wishes of the White House, so Pence’s Petulance came as a bit of a surprise. The media had appeared to move coverage of the protests to the back pages — until Pence and Trump saw an opportunity to cash in on some political capital.

It was later learned that the vice president’s exit was a planned political statement to please his boss. That account followed an alternative version of events that showed Pence had flown to the game from Las Vegas, an possibly only had enough time to catch the game’s opening. He and Second Lady Karen “Mother” Pence were due to headline a Los Angeles fund-raiser that evening, so many questioned their need to fly from Vegas to Indianapolis, only to return to Los Angeles, which is just a one hour flight from Sin City. Pence’s great adventure added six hours to his travel plans, but it appeared he would have been late to the fund-raiser if he’d attempted to take in the entire game.

As questions arose about his real reason for leaving, and the cost of the trip for taxpayers, Pence restated that his protest of the protest was due to outrage over all the kneeling, which had already been going on for more than a month before “Marionette Mike” made his public display,

Pence’s surprising protest of the protest resonated during the week as the issue seemed to again pick up steam, with Trump ramping up his own demands for obedience.

Several team owners followed Trump’s orders against protest and forbade their players from protesting during the National Anthem. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who the week before had knelt with his players as a show of solidarity, suddenly reversed field and said any members of his team who protested at future games would be benched.

The next day, Oct. 10, the president questioned NFL tax breaks in light of player protests. A day later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell caved by issuing a league-wide statement against the demonstrations:

“Everyone should stand for the National Anthem . . . (the protests are) threatening to erode the unifying power of our game and is now dividing us and our players from many fans across the country.”

Goodell vowed to discuss the issue during meetings next week.

Despite praise from Trump for his stance, Goodell amended his statement on the protest on Oct. 13, stating the NFL had no plans to mandate players stand for the National Anthem.

Trump has been mum on the recent double-reverse by the league, but Sunday is only a day away.

Ivana B First Lady

A Columbus Day interview by former Trump wife Ivana was aired on “Good Morning America,” and in doing so made American presidential history.

During the Oct. 9 interview, Ivana Trump, mother of Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, hawked her new book, “Raising Trump” while reminding us that she, too, is an important figure in American history. She even joked that she was the First Lady.

Ivana became the first ex-wife of a sitting president once Donald Trump took his oath of office on Jan. 20.

The former Mrs. Trump broke it off with The Donald in 1992, and following a messy settlement, essentially dropped off the face of the Earth. That all changed on Oct. 9 when Ivana appeared in an exclusive “Good Morning America” interview about her tell-all-book.

She divulged that she still talks to her former boo every other week and has a direct line to the White House, but does not use it out of respect for the FLOTUS.

The highlight of the interview was her jovial proclamation that “I am the first Trump wife, I’m the First Lady, okay,” Ivana giggled, also declaring she does not reach out more because of Trump’s current missus. “Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that.”

The interview, although largely praiseworthy of Trump on every level, was later criticized by the FLOTUS through her press staff. “There is clearly no substance to this statement only attention-seeking and self-serving noise,” the statement said.

ADIOS!

With only 20 percent of the island of Puerto Rico with electric power, the rescue and recovery of the U.S. commonwealth again imposed itself on media headlines. The island was devastated by two large hurricanes, with Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20 being the most recent and most devastating.

A visit by the President and First Lady last week drew equal amounts praise and criticism, but a new Trump Tweet again pushed the island to do more for itself, despite being an American territory.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, now aspiring to be governor of the island, became the public face of what was seen as a slow response from the mainland. The mayor became a pariah to the Trump Administration, which said Cruz had been “filtered out” and claimed she was using the tragedy as a political opportunity.

However, on Oct. 13, Cruz appeared on CNN with Don Lemon and made clear that she opposed Trump’s antagonistic tweets. Cruz said Trump was exhibiting behavior unbecoming of a leader of the free world. Cruz then dubbed The Donald as the official “hater-in-chief.”

Politicians on the mainland appeared to join with Cruz and the 3.5 million desperate residents of Puerto Rico, many of whom are struggling without clean water, electric power or adequate shelter. Critics of the effort to rebuild Puerto Rico said the American response in light of similar effort in Florida and Texas made those Americans feel like they were regarded as second-class citizens.

In a surprise move, Trump ended the week by backtracking and stating America’s allegiance to Puerto Rico.

Hey Hater!

Yesterday afternoon, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to address The Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit.

Held in Washington D.C., Trump served as the keynote speaker along with a bunch of former colleagues that included former White House strategists Stephen Bannon and Sebastian Gorka, who founded the anti-Islam group ACT.

The Family Research Council is labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and is opposed to the LGBTQ community.