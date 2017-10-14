What 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts say about Trump

When I espouse my burning desire for Congress to impeach Trump, I often hear the same tiresome argument. “No! Pence would be worse!”

Let’s examine that statement in light of a new book. The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President hit stores on Oct. 3. It was edited by Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div., an Assistant Clinical Professor in Law and Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. She also organized the “Duty to Warn” Conference hosted on April 20 at Yale, which led to this book.

“The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” contains three parts: Descriptions of Trump, the challenges that mental health professionals face in observing what they do and speaking out when they feel they must, and finally, the societal effects Trump has had and could cause in the future.

While some of the book’s contributors are reluctant to officially diagnose Trump, others propose that he may be suffering from any of the following: malignant narcissism, extreme present hedonism, sociopathy (antisocial personality disorder), delusional disorder, and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Clinical psychologist and professor Edwin B. Fisher, Ph.D., writes that the inability to pigeonhole Trump into just one category could reflect that several diagnoses are appropriate. Or as John D. Gartner, Ph.D., writes, “There are a lot of things wrong with him — and together, they are a scary witch’s brew.”

That said, the authors haven’t spent 360 pages just to declare that Trump is nuts.

“Mental illness in a U.S. president is not necessarily something that is dangerous for the citizenry he or she governs,” writes Diane Jhueck, LMHC, DMHP, who has operated a private therapy practice for decades. “A comprehensive study of all thirty-seven U.S. presidents up to 1974 determined that nearly half of them had a diagnosable mental illness, including depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.” Presidents Pierce and Lincoln had symptoms of depression. Nixon and Johnson suffered from paranoia. Reagan ultimately had dementia. President Wilson, apparently, suffered a massive stroke that interfered with cognitive functioning.

The real issue, they write, is whether Trump is dangerous.

While some psychiatrists have been reluctant to speak out on Trump’s mental health due to the Goldwater rule of 1973, a section of the American Psychiatric Association’s Principles of Medical Ethics that says it’s unethical for psychiatrists to give a professional opinion about public figures they have not examined in person, there is also something called the Tarasoff decision, established in 1976. The latter is the legal duty of a psychiatrist or psychotherapist to speak out publicly when they have determined that an individual is dangerous to another person or persons. “From both an ethical and a legal standpoint, the second of those two rulings trumps the first,” writes James Gilligan, M.D., Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Adjunct Professor of Law at New York University.

“President Trump may or may not meet the criteria for any of the diagnoses of mental disorders defined in the ‘Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association,’ or for many of them, but that is not relevant to the issue we are raising here,” Gilligan said.

It’s not about whether Trump is mentally ill. “It is whether he is dangerous. Dangerousness is not a psychiatric diagnosis. One does not have to be ‘mentally ill,’ as both law and psychiatry define it, in order to be dangerous. In fact, most mentally ill people do not commit serious violence, and most violence is committed by people who are not mentally ill.”

So, how dangerous is he?

“He is unprecedentedly and abnormally dangerous,” Gilligan writes.

“We believe that Donald Trump is the most dangerous man in the world, a powerful leader of a powerful nation who can order missiles fired at another nation because of his (or a family member’s) personal distress at seeing sad scenes of people having been gassed to death,” write Philip Zimbardo and Rosemary Sword.

“Donald Trump’s speech and behavior show that he has severe sociopathic traits,” writes Lance Dodes, M.D., Training and Supervising Analyst Emeritus at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. “The significance of this cannot be overstated. While there have surely been American presidents who could be said to be narcissistic, none have shown sociopathic qualities to the degree seen in Mr. Trump. Correspondingly, none have been so definitively and so obviously dangerous.”

Gilligan argues that you don’t need to be a psychiatrist or criminology expert to recognize these screaming red flags of dangerousness:

Trump has asked, “What’s the point of having thermonuclear weapons if we cannot use them?”

He urges our government to use torture or worse against prisoners of war

He urged that five innocent African American youths be given the death penalty for a sexual assault even years after it had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt to have been committed by someone else

He boasts about his ability to get away with sexually assaulting women because of his celebrity and power

He urges his followers at political rallies to punch protesters in the face and beat them up so badly that they have to be taken out on stretchers

He suggests that his followers could always assassinate his political rival, Hillary Clinton

He believes he can always get away with whatever violence he does commit (“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose voters”)

Gilligan goes on to say that Trump “speaks the language of dictatorship.” Nanette Gartrell and Dee Mosbacher argue that since his election, his “impulsive, belligerent, careless and irresponsible behavior has become even more apparent.” He openly praises despots Vladimir Putin, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Trump loves dictators, but what we need is a calm, rational president who has studied history, understands the Constitution, cultivates allies, and will do everything in his power to keep Americans safe.

Perhaps one of the most enlightening chapters in the book is “The Loneliness of Fateful Decisions,” in which Edwin B. Fisher, Ph.D., describes how President John F. Kennedy handled the Cuban Missile Crisis — the buildup of Russian missiles in Cuba in 1962 that brought us frighteningly close to nuclear war. During that 13-day crisis, Kennedy sought out the opinions of his Cabinet and advisers (including his brother, Robert Kennedy, who was attorney general at the time). He sought a variety of viewpoints and got them. Some wanted diplomacy. Some insisted that air strikes and invasion of Cuba were necessary. Ultimately, Kennedy had to make his own decision. Fortunately, he had an open dialog with Premier Nikita Khrushchev and knew that he did not actually want war. Kennedy chose a naval quarantine that blocked Russian ships from carrying munitions to Cuba. Russian ships stopped or turned back. Nuclear war was averted.

Compare that to Trump using his Twitter account to escalate tensions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and to discourage his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, from using diplomacy.

“That President Trump might ever occupy the loneliness of deciding about a potentially catastrophic course of action is rightly our most urgent and greatest fear,” writes Fisher.

All of this brings me back to my original statement. If Trump were impeached or removed through the 25th Amendment, we’d have Mike Pence. Yes, Pence is a religious zealot who doesn’t give a fig about the separation of church and state. He’s anti-gay marriage, anti-abortion, and doesn’t even believe in evolution.

But it’s one thing to be a rightwing conservative. It’s quite another to be deemed “dangerous” by 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts.

As former labor secretary Robert Reich wrote this summer in The Huffington Post: “I know, removing Trump would mean having Mike Pence as president. But a principled right-winger is better for America and the world than an unhinged sociopath.”

I couldn’t agree more.