Left to themselves, Trump’s Cabinet members play with matches

If Donald Trump is the train wreck, his Cabinet members are the ones sabotaging the rails.

The Cabinet has worked — apparently with no supervision — to remake government in Trump’s overblown, flatulent, disruptive image. Above all else, they seem to be taxed with revoking or overruling anything decent ever done by the Obama Administration. In the words of one writer, if you can’t come up with a system that works, blow up the old one. Let’s check in on some of our merry band of profiteers, dysfunctionaries and loose screws.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson prefers to make deals on the sly, but his boss is always calling attention to his work, humiliating him, subverting the role of diplomacy and other public embarrassments. For his part Tillerson just curses (almost) under his breath and mutters something about being a son of Texas and these are not his people. You know, Rex, you could have retired last spring.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos has learned a new word, which just goes to show you can teach an old dog. Instead of referring to her critics as “defenders of the system,” she now says it is the “sycophants of the system” who oppose her choice of using government funds for religious and private education. Merriam-Webster says a sycophant is a self-seeking flatterer, or someone who goes along with someone else to get ahead. We think Betsy knows the word only too well. How’s your brother the mercenary who kills people for contracts, Bets?

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is calling for restrictions on food stamps, which fall under his purview. In a recent speech, Perdue said able-bodied adults shouldn’t be eligible for assistance. Perdue went on to say relying on food stamps has become a “lifestyle” for some, and shouldn’t become “the whole enchilada” of a family’s food supply, thereby slamming both African-Americans and Latinos in one slur.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was last heard from about a month ago when he announced “a solid plan for institutional reform and improvement” at the agency. He arrived at this plan by “drawing on institutional knowledge from civil servants (who) were here when I came in, and will be here when the next secretary takes my place.” In other words, he didn’t know squat about HUD when he got there and he’s using whatever influence he has with God to get him the hell out. Carson has also been busy appearing at Trump re-election rallies, in his official capacity as secretary, which everyone but Trump and Carson know is a violation of federal law. Carson was in fact campaigning with Trump in September when he remembered — in mid-interview — that his luggage was missing and walked away from the camera to find it.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has joined the frequent taxpayer-funded flyers club, using government planes as private charters as he makes campaign stops in Vegas to visit contributors and junkets to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Zinke’s vital, urgent appearance in the Virgin Islands was to meet with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasumssen to mark the centennial of the transfer of the islands from Danish to United States jurisdiction in 1917. He went on an official snorkeling tour of a coral reef on this three-day jaunt, which gave reporters a clue it wasn’t all it was said to be. Zinke also took trips to Florida after Hurricane Irma to “gauge the impact on national parks.” Zinke didn’t know the Florida parks are mostly coral reefs, waterway trails and alligators, which pretty much look the same after a hurricane as before a hurricane.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry was corrected this week by a Democratic senator after he referred to the country of Puerto Rico. What a goofball, but as energy secretary he would be involved in rebuilding the American (!) territory’s power grid. Perry also this week went before Congress to explain Trump’s plan to subsidize coal and nuclear power plants. He was unable to answer even basic questions about the idea (obviously not his), which fundamentally undercuts the energy markets. Rolling Stone famously once labeled Perry the Best Little Whore in Texas. Some things never change.

Homeland Security nominee Kirstjen Nielsen debuted this week as Trump attempts to fill that long-vacant position. She hasn’t done anything mind-numbing yet, but if she stays with the Trump Administration, she will. A brusque, no-nonsense lawyer, the New York Times reports people have counseled her in the past to lighten up. To be fair, that could be her way of dealing with the Harvey Weinsteins of Capitol Hill. Democrats are concerned that she worked for President Bush in a disaster response role during the Hurricane Katrina fiasco, and the last thing Trump needs is someone coaching him to lose in Puerto Rico. He can do that all by himself.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is gone after getting his hand caught in the cookie jar. And he had to return the cape and crown. The six-term congressman is only worth about $13.6 million, so he’ll just have to get by. Heck, he can run for his old seat the way he likes to do it, with somebody else’s money.

Okay, technically Congressman Greg Gianforte of Montana isn’t a Cabinet member, but he gets a mention in the “extra-effort-to-be-an-asshole” category. After going on all fisticuffs with a bespectacled Guardian reporter last May, on the eve of his election no less, Gianforte promised to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists and sit down for an interview. He did, sorta. Minutes after advocacy director Courtney Radsch arrived at his office, a staffer came in and said Gianforte had something urgent to do, goodbye And Gianforte still hasn’t given an interview with Ben Jacobs, the one on the receiving end of Gianforte’s body slam. “I had expected that he was sincere in his expressions of support for a free press,” Jacobs said. “Instead, he is continuing to behave like the worst stereotype of a Washington politician.” Gianforte was convicted of assault in that incident.

We want off this crazy train. Oh wow, we miss the adults so much.