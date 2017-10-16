Walter Mitty’s Got Nothing On Me

As I watched the morning news, the Cheeto-In-Chief was screwing over poor people, fires were gutting northern California and a fat guy from Hollywood was being pilloried for making a career out of exposing his bilious self to unfortunate women he was trying to bonk on the casting couch.

In the middle of his alleged debauchery I suddenly had an epiphany! “Honey,” I fairly shouted, “we have a powerful fat guy from Hollywood being pilloried on TV for pig-like behavior and we have another powerful fat guy from Hollywood in Washington, D.C. running our country. How is it possible that a man routinely accused of being a cad, groper, voyeur, and incredible liar can hold the reigns of power in his little hands?”

My wife actually glanced from her phone to look at the TV. She really despises men who abuse women. She has treated their victim’s pain up close and personal for most of her adult life. Trump tops her personal list of low life scum.

Before returning to her alternate universe, she pointed out the only “apparent difference between the two misogynists is technique.” Her analysis surprised me. She’s rarely used the four-syllable M-word since it eased onto the nation’s radar screen. She usually prefers icy disdain to name calling.

My daughter is a different story. After a decade being a county prosecutor she despises people who use pain and power to lord over the less fortunate, whether it be sexual favors or something else. But unlike most women, she gets to strike back. She recently helped put one such disgusting creature in jail for 27 years.

Even so, I never pondered the M-word until Cheeto Benito came on the scene. Many years of police work left me cold and indifferent to the misfortunes of the world.

To my chagrin, I was oblivious of the grinning fraud from Fifth Avenue before misogynist became the iconic label for Little Lady Fingers. My only recollection of the Orange Ogre was a guy with a bad hairdo saying, “You’re fired!” in his sneering way. Not in my wildest imagination did I think the marmalade colored huckster would ever have a shot at the presidency.

In the middle of this reverie, I interrupted myself to watch what the newest Hollywood fat guy allegedly did. A CNN anchor spit out his alleged sexual outrages one after another. If nothing else her litany ignited the prurient interest of creeps who look to powerful people to justify their own despicable behavior.

By now everyone knows who the “powerful” producer is, but so far he has not been charged with a crime so ethics don’t allow me to name him. Instead, he has been destroyed in the court of public opinion, where a woman’s scorn knows no bounds. However, a picture accompanying the allegations showed him to definitely be an old, fat white guy named Harvey Weinstein. According to his legions of detractors, he has been coercing women onto his massage table for a long time.

Being an old, fat white guy myself, I couldn’t help being dubious. I know how gross old, fat white guys are. An hour in a steam bath full of fat white guys is a special kind of purgatory. People of color don’t look like anemic pork roasts dripping thin gravy. I couldn’t imagine under what conditions a beautiful starlet would succumb to the unwelcome entreaties of a sweating pork roast.

The endless litany of abuses flowing from the TV eventually penetrated my Walter Mitty moment. I found myself out of the steam room and into a steamier one where the bathrobe-clad Hollywood producer is approaching a pensive starlet timorously posed beneath him. The bathrobe was loosely tied to reveal a flaccid, fish-white stomach bulging hideously; akin to the inflated corpse of a moldering carp.

Suddenly, in the middle of this horror, the scene changed again. The fat, pale orange man had flowing, unnaturally blonde hair, a gigantic behind and little hands. Oh my goodness, it was King Lear himself! The revulsion of the doe-eyed starlet frozen in his gaze reverberated across the room.

The short-fingered vulgarian turned to me, a chilling snarl on his lips. I was still trying to figure out how I got there.

“You want a real story, Mr. Fake News Man?” he rasped. “What about this?”

“Then I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there, and she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Before me was the future President of the United States revealing multiple assaults on women before international television. What an astounding revelation! Pudgy McTrumpcake and Harvey Weinstein are birds of a feather. Only Weinstein is on his way down and Creep Throat is still the President of the United States. In his hands are the lives of most of the world. Perhaps no time since Genghis Khan has such an evil usurper seized what was once the most powerful place on earth. Most of the humans who share our planet know this, and yet the overbaked orange muffin remains in the Oval Office. History will not be kind.

The disturbing words emitting from my television finally softened. The frozen image of the disgraced Hollywood Prince taking the big fall was replaced by another, unrelated Prima Donald outrage. This time the mango soufflé tweeted that the Puerto Ricans were hosed because the United States of America couldn’t afford to come to the aid of its own citizens. By the next morning the Cheeto Bandito had changed course. In a new tweet he promised the Puerto Ricans he would be with them forever. Wow, back-to-back bad news.