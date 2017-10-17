Hostage-taking seldom ends well

The Current President (TCP) has posited that he decided to end CSR payments to insurers because the Affordable Care Act is imploding. Democrats, TCP said, need to call the White House to help him fix what’s ailing the system.

I thought that sounded pretty much like a “shoot the hostages” demand, and not surprisingly I found that Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo read it the same way.

A couple of things:

The Democrats are not the hostages here. That would be American voters, among them millions who had a hand in sending Trump to the White House and who will now face higher premiums brought on by Republican efforts to sabotage the ACA. The Republicans have been trying to break the ACA for years and they are likely to now pay a huge price. A history of Obamacare starts with Republicans vowing to repeal it. Then they vowed to “repeal and replace” it, and finally — when they couldn’t wield their Congressional majority to do what they promised — garroting that law.

You can’t fit someone with cement shoes, toss them into deep water and then claim that person died because they couldn’t swim.

To the first point, I admit to having written on more than one occasion of a desire to see some people suffer. Those who are complicit in the ascension of TCP to one of the most important jobs in the world should get to see what happens when you think you can do the unthinkable and not have it blow up in your face.

Nine of the 10 poorest states voted Republican in the 2016 election and citizens there will be hit hardest when the GOP boom is officially lowered. Claims that health insurance will become more “affordable” is code for Americans being able to keep their costs down, but at the likely loss of that coverage.

Poor people, given the choice between feeding their families and covering their families against medical catastrophe, will have to take their chances. Here’s what that means: They will show up in emergency rooms suffering from the flu or something that could have been treated pre-emptively. After that, healthcare providers will hound poor people for their money, but that’s a turnip that’s already squeezed.

There is not and never has been a Republican health insurance plan. If there were, it might be called the Republican Insurance Plan (RIP).

To the second point, reaction from Republican governors in those poor states (and they seem to do very well politically in poor states) have already reacted negatively to the gutting of the ACA. But they cannot be allowed to play the victim here. In many of those states, Republicans fought the ACA tooth and nail and only accepted things like Medicare expansion because they heard their constituents howl about losing coverage.

Henceforth, American voters should ask a single question, assuming the GOP allows them to vote at all next year: Which political partly has tried at every turn to make it harder for me to take care of my family?

So we’re back to TCP, who wants Democrats to help him beat back GOP plans. Only thing is this: The Democrats have met the enemy, and he is not on their side of the aisle.