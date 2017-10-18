Words from John McCain are too little, too late

John McCain, U.S. senator from Arizona, made an impassioned condemnation of “spurious nationalism” Monday night in Philadelphia.

Using his acceptance speech for the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal to issue a call to American ideals, McCain cautioned the U.S. against turning toward “half-baked, spurious nationalism.” He failed to name Psycho Donald Trump, instead dancing around with a word soup. McCain’s latest words ring hollow as history shows him to be virtually in lockstep with Trump.

He had the chance to publicly disavow Trump and stayed silent. He wimped out.

After Barack Obama trounced McCain and Sarah “what’s her name,” John became a vile obstructionist.

On Jan. 29, 2009, the Republican minority in the House of Representatives gathered for a retreat at a posh resort in the Virginia mountains. The Republicans had just been trounced by Obama and Democrats won a 79-seat advantage in the House. To cap it off, the House passed Obama’s $800 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, a landmark emergency stimulus bill.

The conference chairman, an obscure Indiana conservative named Mike Pence, showed a clip from Patton, with the general rallying his troops for war against their Nazi enemy: “We’re going to kick the hell out of him all the time! We’re going to go through him like crap through a goose!”

They even replayed the video of the stimulus vote —”not to bemoan Obama’s overwhelming victory, but to hail the unanimous partisan resistance. The conference responded with a standing ovation,” wrote Politico.

Thereafter, the GOP became “the party of NO.” Their strategy of treating Obama as a threat to America and its values served them well.

It helped Republicans take back the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014 and the White House in 2016.

As speaker of the House, John Boehner expressed his party’s plans for Obama’s agenda: “We’re going to do everything — and I mean everything we can do — to kill it, stop it, slow it down, whatever we can.”

Boehner’s spokesman, Kevin Smith, said there was nothing personal about the disputes. “While they may have different visions for the role of government in our country,” Smith said, “the speaker has great respect for the president, likes him personally.” Hum.

Sen. Mitch McConnell summed up his plan to the National Journal: “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” Another truly party-first, damn-the-voters moment.

The GOP failed that, but they won control of Congress.

Republicans turned down requests for Obama White House meetings, refused to return the president’s call and walked out of budget talks. How adult.

In October 2016, McCain said if Hillary Clinton became president, he would ignore the election result. “I promise you that we will be united against any Supreme Court nominee that Hillary Clinton, if she were president, would put up.”

McCain was making a promise to the party’s base that, even if Donald Trump were defeated, Republicans wouldn’t participate in governing of the country and would do what they could to keep it from being governed.

Whatever the reasoning is for McCain’s sudden concern about the direction Psycho Donald Trump is taking us, it seems simply shallow.

Sure it’s McCain’s swan song, but it’s too little, too late.