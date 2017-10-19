The Alternative Universe

Living in California among mostly fellow Democrats, lately I’ve felt like I’m on Puerto Rico. That’s “an island, surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water,” according to our president. Thanks for the geography lesson! Um, would that be the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean? Or is there another ocean? Maybe we can get to that later.

But I have felt that California is an island and I’ve actually started screaming at the radio. (We don’t have a TV so earlier this week I started screaming at the radio, looking like a crazy person.) Regarding a question about the Green Berets who were killed in Niger earlier this month, Trump had just said in a live press conference that he (telephone) calls, “when it’s appropriate,” the families of fallen soldiers, and “if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate, when I think I’m able to do it.”

Whaaa?

I remember vividly news coverage of Obama’s letter-writing, his phone calls, his hosting families at the White House. CNN has a great new interview with one of those families.

Both Barack Obama and George W. Bush had heavier war tolls (and Niger isn’t even a bona fide war zone), with more than 800 dead each year from 2004 through 2007 — and Bush wrote to all bereaved military families and met or spoke with hundreds if not thousands. Obama reached out, too.

So back here on what I thought was Gilligan’s Island, a.k.a. California, I have been in touch with an old friend from Indiana University, where I went to journalism school. He was my boyfriend, and my first introduction to politics — he was a conservative Republican and president of our dorm governmental board. (But he was cute.) He ended up working for IBM in Austin, and is now retired. He is a Christian who goes to Bible study with his wife every week.

We mostly chat by e-mail, and on rare occasions we talk by phone. I called, for instance, before Hurricane Irma to send my best wishes to his family. We’ve been due for a phone call for about a year, and recently tried to schedule it. I e-mailed that it’s probably best to leave politics out of any discussion because I’m living on Gilligan’s Island out here, an alternative universe. And here is what he replied:

“I’m pretty sure Trump will not be a topic where our views will vary much. You are not living in an alternative universe. Trump is, and that is the problem. His narcissism, his lying, his bullying, and frankly, his lack of treating others with dignity, make him unfit for the leadership role he is in. If anything, he may eventually bring the country together by uniting moderate dems and republicans who will come together to oust him from office. I trust in the American people, and our country’s basic human values.”

Again, whaaa? He’s exactly right! So succinctly put. The sun came through the clouds and I realized I wasn’t living on Gilligan’s Island anymore. Anti-Trump strains run through almost every red-blooded Republican in this country. How could it not?

Last night I was at my writers’ group meeting and the conversation eventually turned to our Esteemed Leader, and before we could steer it back to the topic of writing, our most conservative member — a Republican and former pastor who writes historical novels — leapt in: “I’m cursing at the television now. I haven’t cursed in years. Now I’m using swear words again.”

That’s exactly how I felt. When Trump was opining about how Obama never called or wrote to distressed families of fallen military men and women, a neighbor stopped by to see whether I could check in on her mom that afternoon. “Is this a bad time?” she asked, thinking I was arguing with an actual person.

It was only the radio, I told her. I was just yelling back.

“I’m still shaken, especially after Trump’s phone call to the widow of Sgt. La David Jackson, one of the Green Berets who died in that apparent attack by an Al Queda faction in Niger. By the way, Niger is a country in West Africa. Landlocked. No ocean around it. Maybe I’m wrong. Just ask the president.