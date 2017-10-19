Trump makes mockery of Russia sanctions mandated by Congress

Trying to shoehorn a story about a serious failure of law after endless days of chaotic news cycles is a tough sell, especially after Congress announced it is horrified that it passed an opioid law by unanimous consent that left a few hundred-thousand addicts moldering in their graves. Who knew?

Meanwhile the Pumpkin President insulted the survivors of America’s war dead who immediately received all the honors a president can bestow from Mr. Trump’s predecessor. Two weeks after four soldiers died in Niger, the Chump-In-Chief told reporters his condolence letters will soon be in the mail.

Fading quickly from this news cycle is the fat white guy who purloined the virtues of winsome starlets already on a crusade to discover which one of them suffered the worst.

What isn’t being discussed is the hoopla-heavy Russia Sanctions Review Act of 2017 that Trump grudgingly signed on Aug. 3. The law ostensibly mandates he enforce Congress’ sanctions against Russians, North Koreans, and Iranians. Another part of the law restrains Mr. Trump from being too much of a moron. The law sailed through Congress.

Comrade Cheetolino expressed his own doubts when he signed the bill into law. He called the legislation “seriously flawed” for encroaching on “the executive branch’s authority to negotiate.”

After belittling Congress, the Orange Hombre complained that the new sanctions denied him the right to “strike good deals” for the American people. Without admitting he has not forged a single trade agreement, he closed his remarks with a tall tale about his negotiating prowess.

“As president, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress,” he mugged.

Iron man Sen. John McCain, a salty old sea dog who doesn’t like Ruskies or the Tangerine Tornado, demanded that the United States send a strong message to Vladimir Putin “… that we will not tolerate attacks on our democracy.”

There seemed some teeth in that bark, but apparently not enough to compel Mr. Trump to actually follow through. The Mango Marauder did immediately snipe at the North Korean dictator. Nothing new there. Kim Jong-un has been popular American snipe bait for years.

The sanctions against Iran are also an institution. They’ve been around since 1979 when the Shah of Iran fell off the Peacock Throne. The rotten old despot was buying American arms faster than we could make them, until a militant religious revolution toppled him like bad adobe. The U.S. kept the $400 million Iran paid for fighter jets in 1978 but never delivered. The decision to return much of Iran’s frozen funds followed unannounced talks in November 1989 between Iranian officials and a State Department official that steered the impasse to a special American-Iranian claims tribunal in The Hague. In the end, after 25 years in the Hague tribunal, the Obama administration negotiated privately with Tehran to settle the virtual stalemate for $1.7 billion.

With the usual grace that exemplifies American diplomacy, America secretly delivered the first $400 million in cash, on wooden pallets inside an overnight jet freighter. Somebody then unusual leaked the story. The Orange Huckster had a field day lying about the circumstances during his election campaign.

Only the Ruskies have escaped Congress’ lash. They were implacable enemies of America before 1949, when George Orwell published his novel “1984” about a world of perpetual war, surveillance, and intellectual manipulation where “thoughtcrimes” are crushed by “Thought Police.”

Behind all of the world’s endless woes is sinister Big Brother, the enemy leader who lives in the minds of the ruling elite. Only the chimerical “Inner Party” knows how to resist him. Keeping everybody straight is the Ministry of Truth, the so-called Minitrue that uses “Newspeak” to ensure the truth always supports the party line. Very prescient.

The penalties imposed on Putin’s government in July is a modern adventure in Newspeak. The law was supposed to degrade Russia’s economy by destabilizing the ruling Russian oligarchy for attempting to interfere with the U.S. elections. Putin calls the effort a “trade war.”

Meanwhile, Mini-Me Mike Pence chortled that Trump’s signature shows that Congress and Mr. Marmalade were “speaking with a unified voice.” State Department contrarian Rex Tillerson simultaneously complained “… neither the president nor I were very happy about that.”

The folks at Minitrue fixed up the dissention in no time.

Under the auspices of the Russia Sanctions Review Act of 2017, Mr. Trump must implement the sanctions mandated by Congress. He cannot lift any existing sanctions against Russia without first explaining to Congress how it benefits the United States. He has done neither.

Last week, the bill’s primary authors, Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin and Arizona Republican John McCain, chastised Mr. McTrumpskin for refusing to implement the new sanctions against Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors. The American intelligence community unanimously agrees Russian interference in U.S. elections was directed from the Kremlin. Mr. McTrumpster claims the entire Russian imbroglio is a giant hoax. Curiously, nobody knows why that is.

“The delay calls into question the Trump administration’s commitment to the sanctions bill, which was signed into law more than two months ago, following months of public debate and negotiations in Congress,” they said in their Sept. 28 joint press release.

The bill passed through Congress with very few defaulters. It is supposed to be a law that Mr. Trump must obey . . . or not.