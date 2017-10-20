Bush in surprise smackdown with Trump. Bush wins

Just when we thought George W. Bush was the worst president that ever happened to this country, in walks Donald Trump.

What Bush said Thursday changed all that. George, we’re sorry we called you a moron. That should have been Mr. Moron. What Bush said was a point-by-point repudiation of the now-presidential pumpkinhead, including national “discourse degraded by casual cruelty,” “our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication” (lies), and that “bigotry seems emboldened” (racism).

Trump is going to scream when someone tells him what all those words mean. We hope it’s Chief of Staff John Kelly, who seems to have sold his soul to the devil. His military “personal honor” went out the window in defense of Trump for making a mean-spirited, heartless rebuke to the young widow of a Green Beret killed in action.

Between Bush and Sen. John McCain’s speech on Wednesday, It’s a clear call to Republicans to use their moral compass, or lose it.

To recap Bush’s speech: “We become the heirs of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing one another not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This means people of every race, ethnicity and religion can be fully and equally American. It means that bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed. It means the very identity of our nation depends on the passing of civic ideals to the next generation.”

Let’s contrast it with some of the things Trump has said lately.

Trump said he deserved a 10 (out of 10!) for efforts to help and rehabilitate Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Maybe we’ll never know what he meant, just days after the storm, when he tweeted “all buildings have now been inspected” and “they want everything to be done for them.” Meanwhile, less than half of Puerto Ricans have access to clean drinking water, and some families are forced to sleep outside because their homes have no roof. Or even walls. And FEMA has been handing out . . . Skittles.

“Workers . . . with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?” Yes Trump did accuse the Russian government, the FBI and Democratic Party of conspiring to produce a “fake” dossier about election meddling, and what Trump did that night in a Moscow hotel, allegedly with hookers and urine.

After fabricating a national battle on whether the National Football League should force players to stand for the National Anthem, Trump weighs in for the umpteenth time. “The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country.” Trump has refused to acknowledge that Colin Kaepernick and others “take a knee” to protest social injustice, especially in the nation’s judiciary. A staggering 2.2 million people are locked behind bars in the United States. Of these 37 percent are African-American, despite making up just 12.1 percent of the population.

We could go on, ad nauseam — except that Trump’s persistent and willful lies, rants and outbursts make us all ill.

We doubt that Bush completely redeemed himself Thursday in his 16-minute speech on liberty. Just the fact that a former president stepped up to remind Americans of American values should indicate just how far Trump has strayed from national and global leadership. Almost nobody refers to Trump as “the president of the free world.”

Former President Barak Obama, just hours later, sent a more veiled criticism of Trump’s competency to lead, telling a New Jersey Democratic fund-raiser that leaders must “send a message to the world that we are rejecting a politics of division, we are rejecting a politics of fear.”

Ironically, Bush had made it a point not to criticize Obama while in office, and the extended Bush family and Obama family have developed a warm relationship. That’s got to hurt the thin-skinned Trump.

The Republican Party still has free will, but it’s hard to tell if anyone is listening. The party of Lincoln and Reagan is in critical condition. We wouldn’t ordinarily think that a bad thing, but in destroying themselves, Mini-me Republicans destroy us all.