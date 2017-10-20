Trump’s big problem with words

I don’t like being out of step with my left-leaning cohorts here at The Shinbone Star, but this whole Donald-Trump-and-the-Green-Beret thing has left me feeling queasy.

Look, I’ve bashed the bejesus out of the Orange Shitstain right along with the best of ‘em, and while I’d dearly love to keep right on bashing him, this time something feels not quite right.

When I learned that Trump had called the widow of La David T. Johnson and told her that her husband “must have known what he signed up for,” I was outraged, just like you are outraged. But when Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly stood before the press yesterday and gave his version of events, my outrage morphed into something more akin to fear.

According to Kelly, he coached his boss on what to say to Johnson’s widow, using words that were said to him after the death of his own son in Afghanistan:

“Well, let me tell you what I told him. Let me tell you what my best friend, Joe Dunford, told me — because he was my casualty officer. He said, Kel, he was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that 1 percent. He knew what the possibilities were because we’re at war. And when he died, in the four cases we’re talking about, Niger, and my son’s case in Afghanistan — when he died, he was surrounded by the best men on this Earth: his friends.”

Those words seem acceptable on most any level. Trump’s do not. But even a veteran Trump-basher like me can’t deny there’s a certain similarity to the statements.

While Kelly was undeniably fulfilling his role by defending his boss and perhaps, to a degree, taking one for the team, his explanation also has the ring of truth. Simply put, I believe Kelly when he indicated that he gave Trump good coaching . . . and Trump botched it.

Trump’s an asshole, I get it, but who calls a grieving widow when he doesn’t have to, then intentionally says things to worsen her pain? I guess if anybody does something like that The Donald would be a good candidate, but I just don’t see it, not this time.

Hell, I’ve been at funerals and tried to comfort grieving widows, then gotten choked up to the point of not being exactly sure what I said, maybe stuttering out an “I’m so sorry,” or some other standard phrase that didn’t come close to what I really felt. I can understand getting tongue-tied in a situation like that, maybe saying the wrong thing.

In his case, Trump, tried to blame it on Obama. No surprise there. It took John Kelly to give us an explanation that is at least plausible.

The real problem is when we move beyond one widow’s grief and see that in Donald Trump we have a guy who just keeps on saying the wrong thing . . . all the time. People misspeak, even presidents, but in Trump there is a pattern of misspeaking and blame-shifting. It’s a problem this nation cannot afford.

Trump no doubt has received good coaching on other matters of state, like how to deal with North Korea. How confident are you today that another wrong word from the president won’t lead to a nuclear conflagration?

Words are important, especially for the guy holding the nuclear codes, where a wrong one could leave a mess not even John Kelly can clean up.

I wonder, how many widows’ tears might there be then.