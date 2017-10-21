Trumplandia: Oct. 14 — 21, 2017

The President is a F*ing Moron Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 35% — down from 39% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Trump claims he met with the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, signaling a major breakthrough in human cloning technology. pic.twitter.com/7gIaBJG9el — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 13, 2017

We’re With Stupid

The week of our Trump – Oct. 14, 2017 — During this amazing week in Trumplandia, we stopped living in the ongoing delusion that our president was playing fourth-level chess or actually has a “good brain.” We’ve finally came to grips with the possibility that he’s a f*ing moron.

Allegedly acknowledged by his Secretary of State in July, the proceedings this week did little but confirm what some of us already suspected — #45 ain’t too bright.

From crowing about meeting the “president” of the U.S. Virgin Islands to telling an absolutely politically incorrect joke about the vice president wanting to see homosexuals hanged, Dumb Donald had a banner week that just got dumb and dumber.

Trump started it off with a dopey double-dip when he appeared as keynote for the racially homogenized U.S. at the Values Voters Summit in D.C. In an address that rambled all over the landscape of making America great, Trump recounted his visits to hurricane-damaged American territories and proclaimed: “I met with the president of the Virgin Islands.”

Unscripted and speaking from the top of his squirrel nest head of hair, Trump referenced a recent meeting with Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp, where they discussed hurricane recovery. Problem was that somebody forgot to tell Trump that the islands are in fact American territories and therefore under his control as president.

The line was scrubbed from the website version of the speech that will become the White House’s official transcript.

The “Duh-mmander-in-Chief” was upstaged only by former Texas governor and current Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who referenced Puerto Rico as a sovereign nation during congressional testimony on restoring power to the island.

Things soon worsened.

According to a report in the Oct. 16 issue of The New Yorker, Agent Orange once joked about Vice President Mike Pence’s opposition to abortion and gay rights. The article said Trump joked with a scholar when the question of gay rights was broached. The Donald said the ultra-religious second in command was unquestionably opposed gay rights.

“Don’t ask that guy,” Trump allegedly quipped. “He wants to hang them all!”

Despite the report, vice presidential spokesperson Alyssa Farah, denied the exchange, stating articles like the one that appeared in The New Yorker is “why the American people have lost so much faith in the press.”

Predictably, White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders also rebuked the report.

“From start to finish the article relied on fiction rather than facts,” Missy Sarah stated. “The president has the highest level of respect for the vice president, and for his deeply held faith. The suggestion that he would make such outrageous remarks is offensive and untrue.”

Trump making outrageous comments?

Who could imagine such a thing?

Call Me Maybe

It started off innocently enough.

After an Oct. 16 meeting with his best buddy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the two Republican leaders took to the Rose Garden to show off their rediscovered friendship.

It was there that Donnie Come Lately finally got around to addressing the deaths of four Green Berets who were evidently killed 12 days earlier.

Staff Sgt. Bryan Black; Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Sgt. La David Johnson — all Green Berets — were killed during the covert mission in Africa.

Evidently, the tremendously busy 45th president could not find the time between his many, many golf outings at his private clubs or before his address to racists at the Values Voters Summit to comment on the four soldiers who were killed in Niger.

Trump unexpectedly dropped the news like a cluster bomb somewhere between singing “Kumbaya” and proclaiming that he and Yertl the Turtle were “closer than ever before.”

During the feel-good moment, Trump said he personally penned letters to the families of the four fallen warriors. But before anyone could fully enjoy this good deed, the spitefully insecure Trump qualified his good deed as extraordinary at the expense of past commanders-in-chief.

Trump said he’d written personal letters over the weekend for the quartet, and that it wasn’t something that U.S. presidents normally do, especially not that Obama.

“Other presidents did not call, they would write letters, and some presidents didn’t do anything,” Trump spouted. “I like, when I can, the combination of a call and also a letter.”

Unbeknownst to Trump, during Obama’s time in office, he wrote letters and called the families of U.S. service people killed in action. He also regularly visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. George W. Bush, during his time in office, wrote letters to the families of those killed in the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars. And the list goes on and on . . .

On Monday, whether our pumpkin-headed president sent the letters or called the family of those killed in battle was of little consequence to me, but what was concerning was the use of special forces in a region that few had heard of with little explanation or reason.

We obviously don’t need to know about every military operation, but for a guy who is constantly screaming about honoring vets and the flag, not rushing to acknowledge heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice just seemed wrong.

However, before I could voice my displeasure with the actions of #45, something Trumpian happened to turn my middling feelings to anger — he opened his mouth.

On Oct. 17, the body of Sgt. La David Johnson arrived at Miami International Airport. His pregnant widow Myeshia, greeted the casket along with her children, ages 2 and 6. Just prior to the return of her husband’s body, the war widow received a personal call from President Trump, and that’s when things got really stupid.

The conversation, which lasted about 5 minutes, drove the widow to tears and was allegedly overheard by a member of Congress who is a family friend. Rep. Federica Wilson (D-Fla.), said she and the family were outraged by Trump’s comments, which allegedly amounted to “he knew what he signed up for . . . but when it happens, it hurts anyway.”

Wilson remarked that the president’s comments were “insensitive” touching off a war of words between herself and Trump that lasted all week.

Trump denied making the remarks and said instead that he’d had a “very nice” conversation with Johnson’s widow. He said that Wilson, a Democrat, had “fabricated” her account and that he had proof.

Moments later, Wilson stood by her account, wondering aloud if the president was “crazy” or if he suffered from a “brain disorder.”

Trump then introduced his Chief of Staff John Kelly into the fray, before politicizing the matter yet again when he took to the airwaves later that day. While a guest on a conservative radio show, Trump praised the conciliatory nature of his own statement while recounting that Kelly had told him that President Obama never called when Kelly’s own son was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The next day Cowanda Jones-Johnson, the mother of the slain soldier, told the Washington Post she felt the president’s comments to her daughter-in-law were disrespectful to her son and entire family.

Next, information was released that placed Kelly at Michelle Obama’s table during an event honoring fallen soldiers six months after the death of his son, and what was perhaps well-meaning, suddenly had become divisive.

By Oct. 19, the matter had blossomed into a full-blown incident.

Kelly even appeared before the press to voice his discontent with Rep. Wilson and her account of the conversation.

The former Marine Corps general said he was “stunned and broken-hearted” by Wilson’s criticism, especially when he had coached the president on what was to be said during the call.

Kelly recalled the comforting words his good friend and fellow solider Gen. Joseph Dunford had given him when his son was killed. He said the words were very similar to what Trump had conveyed to Mrs. Johnson on Tuesday.

Kelly also used the presser to call Wilson, “an empty barrel” that makes the most noise. He then mischaracterized her push for federal funding for a building in her district.

Wilson mused whether the term was racist, but in the end it appeared Kelly and his blind support of the president put a fine Marine in a can’t-win situation and yeah, ultimately made him, too, look stupid.

Evidently it’s contagious.

From A Whisper to a Scream

This week also saw the emergence of a conservative murmur of protest against the current commander-in-chief and his controversial pursuit of Making America Great Again.

In a speech on Oct. 16, former Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) warned against “half-baked spurious nationalism” and warned U.S. leaders from de-evolving and giving up America’s place at the international table.

The Maverick addressed those gathered at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where he was honored with the Liberty Medal.

The organization, which is chaired by former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, honored McCain’s accomplishments and his lifetime of sacrifice and service.

Without making specific reference to Trump, McCain warned against isolationism and rejected the concept that America was a land of “blood and soil.”

The next day, Trump, who had repudiated the speech, ominously cautioned McCain, a former prisoner in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” during the Vietnam War, that he may fight back.

“I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice, Trump said during the Chris Plante Show. “But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

McCain, who was deemed less than a war hero by Trump during the 2016 campaign because he’d been captured by the enemy, reportedly reminded the president that he’d faced greater challenges than Agent Orange’s threats.

On Oct. 19 the hits just kept coming when former President George W. Bush spoke out against “nationalism distorted into nativism.”

Delivered at the George W. Bush Institute Summit in New York City, W called for Americans to be reminded of the values that have made the country “a beacon of hope for all” in a speech entitled: “The Spirit of Liberty: At Home, In the World.”

Also not mentioning Trump by name, #43 said “bigotry seems emboldened” and warned against a “discourse degraded by casual cruelty.”

Also critical of the politics that gave rise to Bernie Sanders on the left, Bush delivered the rare political speech in what appeared to be an open challenge to the current sitting president.

Both speeches — McCain’s and Bush’s — stand as almost direct challenges to Trump, but stopped short of specifically calling out the president by name. Could Republicans actually be attempting to retake control of their party on the low-down?

When asked about the Bush speech on Oct. 20, White House Spokesperson Missy Sarah said, “Our understanding is that those comments were not directed towards the president.“

Hello/Goodbye

Unlike the recent past, this week was marked not just by an unexpected goodbye, but also a long-awaited “hello.”

Rep. Tom Marino, (R-Pa.), who was tapped by Trump to serve as head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, unexpectedly withdrew his name from consideration on Oct. 17.

A day earlier, Callista Gingrich was confirmed by the Senate to serve as ambassador to the Vatican.

Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, was approved for the position by a vote of 70-23, with bi-partisan support.

Mrs. Gingrich is president of Gingrich Productions and has produced several documentaries and authored several children’s books, according to Fox News.

Ironically, Mrs. Gingrich was a congressional aide in 1993 when she began a tawdry six-year affair with the Newtster.

His former wife, Marianne, alleged the Georgia congressman proposed an open marriage back in 1999, shortly before their divorce, so that he could continue “seeing” the new papal ambassador. The former Callista Bisek married Newt back in 2000.

Mrs. Gingrich is a lifelong Catholic and Newt Gingrich converted to Catholism in 2009.

Meanwhile, Marino’s withdrawal comes after a Washington Post report that he accepted $100,000 from the pharmaceutical lobby while sponsoring a bill that made it easier for drug companies to make opioids more available to U.S. doctors.

The bill also made it more difficult for the Drug Enforcement Agency to fight the flow of pharmaceutical opioids.

Trump announced Marino’s “decision,” in an 8:30 a.m. tweet, after stating that the congressman told him he chose to resign rather than have the story grow.

“If there was even a perception of a conflict of interest, he doesn’t want anything to do with it,” Trump said.

Marino becomes the 12th Trump nominee to withdraw before undergoing congressional scrutiny.