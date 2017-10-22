Trump stokes imaginary war on Christmas

Another war on Christmas? It’s October. Can’t wait ’til the holidays are over.

No mainstream person or group in the United States is conducting a war on Christmas, or on Christians, or even Christ. Once again the “faithful” have fallen for a con, by the meanest of cons, Donald Trump.

Apparently not satisfied with the division he manufactured with football players and the National Anthem, or Gold Star families, Trump this month stoked the fire of religious persecution at the Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C. Ironically, Trump’s Muslim ban has been struck down by the courts for a third time because of, you know, religious persecution toward Muslims.

And in doing so, Trump has taken religious faith, which is deeply personal, and turned it into cheap, political gain.

“We are getting near the beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore,” Trump said while speaking at the hate-filled anti-LGBT event. “They don’t use the word ‘Christmas.’ ”

And for the record, no one has stopped saying Merry Christmas to Christians. What’s changed is that people have stopped saying it to non-Christians out of respect for their beliefs. A landmark poll conducted this year by the non-partisan Public Religion Research Institute shows that only 43 percent of Americans today consider themselves white Christians — and we’re not going to pretend Trump is catering to any other constituency. Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and the unaffiliated are growing in America.

Whose fault is that? Look within the church, says John Pavlovitz, a 20-year minister. He says church-goers need to separate themselves from Trump and ask whether the man is Christ-like, worthy of their unquestioned devotion. Or have churches and churchgoers hardened their hearts, or “clearly lost the plot of the one who brought the world a Good News that is now completely inaudible in these days because of this man, and because of a Church that refuses to stand against him.”

“Ask God if (Trump’s) vile words about women, his cruelty toward those suffering, his vicious social media tirades, his neglect of hurricane victims, his siphoning of funding from public school students and healthcare from cancer patients—if any of it feels at all like the Jesus who talked of loving the least, of caring for the poor, of loving their neighbors as they love God, of the last being first, of the righteous turning their cheeks, of the meek inheriting the earth, of the good Samaritan showing mercy,” Pavlovitz says.

Daniel Jose Camacho, an opinion writer for theguardian, agrees Trump should be the last person to speak on moral values. “There’s nothing moral about a president who is an alleged sexual predator. There’s nothing pro-family about a president intent on separating immigrant families. Religious freedom is a misnomer for a president who is hell-bent on discriminating against Muslims and the free speech of journalists and athletes.”

It’s a puzzler. The participants at the Values Voter Summit were delighted to hear Trump hold forth on “Merry Christmas,” although it literally celebrates the birth of what the same people would consider “a brown refugee,” Camacho says.

In his opinion column on Saturday, Washington Post writer Colbert I. King said how Americans greet each other during the year-end holidays is their business, not the president’s.

“For Trump and those who see this as an issue, wishing fellow Americans a “Merry Christmas” clearly is a way to thumb their noses at America’s left and to strike a blow for Christianity,” he wrote.

“What makes this whole dust-up over “Merry Christmas” so off-putting is the cynically manufactured nature of Trump’s advocacy. He’s doing nothing but pandering to a religiously conservative base,” continued King. “If the utterance ‘Happy Holidays’ can ruin your celebration of the birth of Jesus, you may wish to set aside a little time for serious examination of your beliefs. And if hearing fewer expressions of ‘Merry Christmas’ is causing some Christians to fall by the wayside, then their faith, indeed, rests on shaky ground.”

It’s not even Halloween. Can’t wait ’til the holidays are over.