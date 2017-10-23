Niger is just a poor country nobody wants? Think again

Far off, obscure Niger seems too remote a place to be important enough for American soldiers to die there. A former French colony, landlocked, predominantly Muslim, tribal, politically unstable, and without modern infrastructure, it seems to offer nothing of interest to the United States.

Appearances, however, are sometimes deceiving. The seeming mystery behind a U.S. military presence in the unappealing African nation is not so chimerical as it first seems. Niger is the world’s fifth-largest producer of uranium. According to several erudite professional journals, corporations owned in France, the United States, and Japan exploit much of it.

Mr. Trump is a razor sharp caricature of an inept, blustering dork. He certainly seems like a guy Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could quietly dance around while representing the interests of multinational conglomerates that own the resources that power the world. It appears to be no accident that the genteel, quiet Texas engineer with remarkable negotiating skills reportedly called Mr. Trump a “f*&*ing moron.”

But is he?

If Mr. Trump is really as ignorant of Niger as he seems, then he has some serious problems. Back in Texas, they’d say Rex Tillerson and his cronies are “treating Trump like a mushroom, keeping him in the dark and feeding him bullshit.” However, if Mr. Trump actually read what is available to him, he would already know that a 2016 U.S. State Department position paper says Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world, and that its largely drought stricken, agrarian, subsistence-based economy is further degraded by political coups and murdering warlords.

That makes it ripe for the picking.

Niger’s newly created uranium mines are projected to produce 5,000 tons of uranium ore a year for the next 35 years. In return for roughly 1,000 American military “advisers,” Niger gets to keep 34 percent of the output. In return, the U.S. exports to Niger rice, cars, fats, oils and machinery.

What a deal!

It sounds a lot like the neo-colonialism of the American West when frontiersmen were screwing the Indians out of their immensely valuable beaver pelts in return for worthless trinkets, hatchets, and whiskey.

Lots of frontiersmen died. So did a lot of Indians.

Meanwhile back East, the big dogs made millions. Eventually the nascent U.S. government sent soldiers to protect the rich guy’s interests, sparking a low-level conflict that lasted 100 years.

Sounds just like a Trump deal!

The State Department claims U.S. assistance to Niger “plays a critical role” in preserving stability there, in a place where about 12.7 million people eke out a living in a near desert as big as Texas. As usual, America’s most important responsibility in Niger is to . . . “promote democracy and . . . strengthen military education and training.”

AREVA Nuclear Materials and AREVA NP — American subsidiaries of the French-owned global New AREVA company — are the biggest beneficiaries. AREVA NP has a strong presence in the U.S. nuclear energy market, helping power “36 million American homes while advancing the future of nuclear energy here and abroad,” AREVA says. AREVA Nuclear Materials sells mining, processing and enriching uranium ore capabilities to the world. Uranium is merely another element until it is enriched to produce fuels and other things toxic to life.

“So what?” some might ask. Peaceful international commerce is good.

That’s generally true until it becomes a magnet for death-dealing crazy people employed on the sly by foreign powers competing to exploit the mineral wealth of potentially the richest continent on Earth.

Africa has become the playground for competitors in power projection, which also makes it a tripwire. The Chinese, Japanese, Koreans (both sides), Canadians, French, Australians, Russians, and Americans are all vying for Africa’s mineral wealth in a commerce war that’s as real as the deaths of four American soldiers in Niger last week.

AFRICOM, the confused, scandal-ridden overarching American military command presence in Africa, already has American troops in 54 African countries, according to its own literature. No one has yet explained why. AFRICOM’s once-extensive website is still blank on the subject. It disappeared last Friday and has yet to return.

Is it merely a coincidence that Mr. Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron last month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York? The White House says President Trump offered “increased United States assistance in combating terrorism in the Sahel region of Africa,” according to a Sept. 20 press release. For those unfamiliar with the Sahel region of Africa, Mr. Trump and Mr. Macron were talking about Niger.

There is a real threat.

Problems for uranium merchants began on May 23, 2013, when two coordinated attacks by Islamist rebels hit the towns of Agadez and Arlit, the first being a military base and the other a French-owned and operated uranium mine. Eight attackers managed to kill 23 soldiers and a civilian. Two suicide bombers simultaneously killed a mine worker. The attacks by the “Signatories of Blood” were the first in Niger’s history. The mines were subsequently threatened with more attacks.

On Feb. 24, 2014, U.S. AFRICOM hosted the opening ceremony of “Flintlock 2014” in Niamey, Niger. Since then, the U.S. has been rotating National Guard soldiers to Niger for “training.” On March 16, 2017, the Niger Army, along with troops from Cameroon and Nigeria, began training with U.S. 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), the same unit from which the American soldiers died two weeks ago.

For some reason, Trump seems unable to connect the dots.

Four brave Americans apparently died for uranium. How come nobody knows that?