Trump-less News Cycle for a Day? A Week?

Cable news outlets couldn’t fill their 24-hour news cycles without Donald Trump.

Well, they probably could but ratings would drop dramatically if reporters working the various federal beats — White House, Congress, Supreme Court and all the affiliated departments and agencies — weren’t writing about this master marketer mouthing monumental misinformation or lying to us on a nearly daily basis.

Maybe that’s the secret solution to getting rid of this self-absorbed, clueless, headline-seeking neophyte of a politician who is most assuredly destroying one of the greatest democracies in world history — our country.

I, for one, would love to go a day, maybe even a week, without reading about or watching Trump say or do something self-serving while wrapping it in the glory of the “good” he is doing for the country.

No matter what news channel you watch, newspaper or news magazine you read — print or online — stories featuring the latest Trump gaffes, lies, personal attacks, campaign-style speeches bragging about what a great job he’s doing as president (not) overwhelm the senses. Think hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

He clearly swears by the old marketing adage that there’s no such thing as bad news. Whatever keeps his name in front of the voting public is, in his mind, good for not only finishing his current term of office, but adding four more years starting in 2021 (yes, Trumpsters reading this, a little political education here: he might get re-elected in 2020 but his second term in office wouldn’t begin until Jan. 20, 2021).

Forget his attacks on reporters and media outlets — the enemy of the people, so he says. He’s enjoying a love affair with the media. He wants journalists to focus their attention on him every day no matter what the issue. If there’s not enough noise in the media about Donald J. Trump, he’ll use his early morning tweet storms to create story lines guaranteed to generate headlines and cause an uproar on “fake” issues or “fake” news.

Yes, Trumpsters, your guy is the best at creating stories for media outlets to cover, and in many cases, they’re false issues. The “disrespect for the flag and the National Anthem” debate still roiling across the country is a Trump creation designed to deflect attention from his lack of leadership in addressing race-related issues raised by Colin Kaepernick’s taking a knee last summer.

Instead of calling together a group of community and political leaders to address the troublesome reality of the disconnect between police and minority communities in cities across our country, Trump decided it was easier and more colorful to attack the NFL and its players. Good on Roger Goodell to not cave-in to Trump’s grandstanding on such an important issue, and for allowing players to continue to invoke their First Amendment rights to kneel in peaceful protest until this issue is addressed.

So far, Trump has outsmarted the news media at every turn. Newsroom executives keep thinking he dreams up these issue-generating tweets and tosses out seemingly stupid position statements in order to distract from bad news that’s about to hit him or his administration. Wrong.

He wants attention focused on his sorry excuse for a presidency in order to keep his supporters energized. The flag-waving, National Anthem, NFL controversy? It’s as American as apple pie, and more people are siding with his wrong-minded approach to ignoring our country’s race-relations problem than with Kaepernick and his supporters who want to bring about substantive progress on the issue.

The NFL is suffering from lower television ratings this season, and game day attendance is down this year. Of course Trump takes credit for this happening. Yeah, tear down the NFL instead of building stronger relationships between minority communities and police departments working the streets of our cities.

It’s time for the news media to turn off the cameras, put the iPhones and reporters’ notebooks in their back pockets. Stop interviewing Trump and his cohorts on every twist and turn on the governmental and political landscapes. Give us a break and reduce the number of times we see his name in a headline and read his “spin” on issues that he either doesn’t understand or uses to shape a story to his personal and political benefit.

Sure, the news media needs to keep track of the comings and goings of the Bully President. There might even be a time when he says or does something that is truly newsworthy: like bringing people together to address race relations and thus bring a purposeful end to the NFL protests.

Until that happens, the media needs to ignore Trump and his blathering. It’s tiresome, troublesome and only continues to divide our country. We all need a break from the nonsensical ravings of his lunatic mind.