Trump’s influence on women’s rights belie the inner caveman

Melania Trump has donated the dress she wore to inaugural balls to the Smithsonian museums. Why has her husband the president, who eschews all of the courtesy, formality and honor of the presidential office, allowed her to participate in a tradition that dates back 100 years?

Because it suits Donald Trump to own a comely woman, and it gives him credit for winning her. And so he parades her around in seven-inch stilettos to show off her legs, not unlike a prized mare, and trots her out on tour to soften his image. If this lovely creature found something appealing about him, surely the world will understand that, and like him, too.

Or maybe not. “Part of history, really? A nude model gold digger marrying a pussy-grabbing husband. Give us a break,” came a swift reaction.

It’s tough to be a woman in Trump’s America. Not that it was easy before, but it was at least improving. The wage gap between men and women was tightening, colleges and universities began paying attention when their football players were accused of sexual assault, birth control was an option for most women in this country, and women were breaking through in boardrooms and being elected to high office. Not the Oval Office, mind you, but it seems inevitable.

Instead, progress for women seems to have screeched to a halt. There’s a new list of insults to women and gender equality each week.

First, to address the obvious: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is fired from his company and belittled before the world as a wretched, serial sexual abuser. But Trump is still president after 11 women in 2016 charged the then-candidate of unwanted kissing or touching. Trump disputed their claims and threatened to sue. Even though he was caught on tape claiming he had carte blanche to grab a woman’s pussy, he was elected. “Sexual abuse should not be a partisan issue, but it frequently is,” said conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter. “That to me is maddening, just to watch women become … cannon fodder for these men. It’s gut-wrenching.”

Next item: Three women, including a member of Congress, maintain that Trump disrespected the memory of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, a Green Beret killed in action when his team was ambushed in Niger. Trump publicly and repeatedly called it a lie, piled new insults on the widow, made his chief of staff an accessory to the act (and if you can’t believe a four-star general, who can you trust.) For days social media was bombarded with the same Fox News story pushing the lie. Hell, even Vladimir Putin (and if you can’t believe a Russian strongman, who can you trust?) criticized Trump’s naysayers for not respecting the president’s side of the story. Note to self: Takes the word of more than a dozen women to be believed. Takes the word of one man with a lot of money and lawyers to shut them down.

Next: Twitter, the method to Trump’s madness, suspended the account of actress Rose McGowan because she called out a male actor for knowing about media mogul Weinstein’s bad behavior. Trump lies and accuses other people of lying on an almost weekly basis, but his account is yet to be silenced. In a clear showing of murky enforcement and/or favoritism, Twitter has allowed Trump’s tweets to stay up even when they indicated a threat of violence. McGowan, who accepted a settlement from Weinstein in 1997, has become an advocate for victims of sexual violence.

Similarly, ESPN host Jemele Hill was suspended from the sports network for two weeks for making negative statements about Trump, a cloudy case of First Amendment free speech but similar to many such remarks made by other broadcasters. When fellow ESPN commentator Lindsay Czarniak learned of the suspension, she tweeted the action was “disappointing on a number of levels.” Czarniak, an ESPN employee for six years and a host of 6 p.m. SportsCenter for two, then found upon reviewing her contract, up for renewal, that she would have to share time with another broadcaster and have an unspecified new role at the network. She walked away. “The reason that they (Hill and others) are there is because they’re great at voicing their opinions. Regardless of how you feel about there not being a suspension for previous comments. I was just shocked,” she said.

And this: Trump’s Education Department rescinded Obama-era rules on investigating sexual crimes on university campuses, a move that women’s’ activists say protects accused abusers. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex for schools and programs that receive federal funding, or did, before Trump.

The Trump Justice Department, formerly the United States Justice Department, has stopped an Obama-era rule requiring large companies to report how much they pay workers by race and gender. “While I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policies would not yield the intended results,” said the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who claimed she came to Washington to fight for working women.

Meanwhile, in a nod to Trump’s hard-core conservative Christian base, the popular interfaith website Patheos has added a disgraced, misogynistic pastor to its regular contributors and top billing on the site’s Sunday page. Welcome to Trump World, where such things are accepted without question. Mark Driscoll of the now-defunct Seattle church Mars Hill was forced to resign in 2014 for bullying, plagiarism, (really?) and misuse of church funds (we understand now). Among many crude remarks, Driscoll called Christian wives “penis homes,” called an effeminate man a “male lesbian,” and claimed Jesus Christ commanded women to give their husbands oral sex. He also wrote a booklet on church leadership that women were unfit for church leadership “because they are more gullible and easier to deceive than men.” Christians support Trump, and they support Driscoll, too.

Trump has also nominated Jeff Mateer of Texas for a federal judgeship. Mateer gave not one but two speeches in 2015 during which he lamented the effort to ban the controversial conversion therapy was “evidence of Satan’s plan” and that same-sex marriage would lead to polygamy and bestiality. In Mateer’s world, transgender people are even lower than women, apparently.

Mateer and Driscoll and his ilk were probably horrified this month when Playboy magazine announced it will put its first openly transgender woman in the centerfold. French model Ines Rau, 26, will appear in November. “We’re at a moment where gender roles are evolving,” said top executive Cooper Hefner. Yes, they are evolving, but not necessarily in the right direction. The magazine is roundly criticized for exploiting and objectifying women. It’s not the first time a transgender model has appeared in the magazine, however. Caroline “Tula” Cossey appeared in 1981, though not in the centerfold, and was also a Bond girl in film. That’s before she was outed as transgender 10 years later. Cossey recalls an incident later when she was recognized in a man’s bathroom. “I’m a fan,” the man said, before assaulting her.

Finally, it’s worthy of note that some of Trump’s most vocal oppressors of women are also reported to be women. Press spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sander, adviser Kellyanne Conway, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, Ivanka Trump (Trump said he would date her if she wasn’t his daughter, hedge fund heiress Rebekah Mercer, Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, communications manager Hope Hicks and Texas Tea Party official Katrina Pierson have carried the administration flag for even the most damning policies affecting other women.

At least a few of these could be “gropeable” in Trump’s opinion (he dismissed one accuser last year by saying she was too old and ugly to be groped). Perhaps they think their positions place them above the rules for other women, But when they outlive their looks and money, they’ll be in the same boat in stormy seas with the rest of us — unless we push them out.