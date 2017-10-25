Deciphering what Trump may mean from what he says is a full-time job

“What the (Oval Office Occupant) meant was …”

We hear this reply at White House press briefings with frightening regularity from President Donald Trump’s spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

How many former heads of our nation have needed someone to come behind them and play “clean up?”

Even news show pundits and news writers are following the trend. This is frightening.

If we don’t know what The Donald means, how can the leaders of foreign countries know? Even if they think they know, how much of what he says can they trust?

Experts predict Psycho Don will be re-elected. Impeachment chances are rated zero.

Unless Democrats get their act together to find strong candidates to field in 2020, the nation and world could face another dismal four years.

Do we see any other country where a spokesman is relegated to explain, on a daily basis, what their leader really meant when he rambled on social media or during a speech?

Not only is this frightening on many levels, it’s also confusing to employees of government agencies, the military and our representatives abroad.

With this Oval Office Occupant and his minions, it has become a very disgusting norm.