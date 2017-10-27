Pity Trump, a man trapped in a cage of his own making

Donald J. Trump is being held prisoner. A prisoner of war, if you will.

It’s not the war he thought he signed up for. Those bone spurs won’t get him a deferment.

Only four things can gain his freedom: resignation, impeachment, the 25th Amendment, or death.

Psycho Don once was a man with everything: wealth, beautiful women and freedom. He lived in his own tower, free to roam the world on a whim. An entourage of his own choosing, on his own jet plane.

Now he’s trapped in a small space, the Oval Office, with people he has screamed at publicly, that he hates.

He never wanted to live in Washington, D. C. Neither did Melania or Barron.

He said he was going to rule from his New York City tower. But, he had no choice but to go to the “swampland.” He told his golfing buddies, “That White House is a real dump.” It was such a dump in fact that he spent 21 of his first 26 weekends at his own resorts, not inside the 55,000-square-foot presidential palace.

The Donald now travels on the public dole, using a government jet, surrounded by staff and the very Cabinet members that he hates. Worst of all, he has to live with the loathed “fake media.”

Psycho is a man trapped, like an animal. He’s caged, pacing, ranting, raving and hating.

Every move he makes, every breath he takes, every word he says or types, is under a public magnifying glass.

Where he was once free to roam the earth, he’s now chained and gnawing at his shackles.