Trumplandia: Oct. 21 — 28, 2017

The Headless Horseman of Foggy Bottom Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 36% — up from 35% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with a little Tweet like this:

The Haunting

The week of our Trump – Oct. 21, 2017 — When Washington Irving penned “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in 1819, no one could have known how prophetic the American author would be almost 200 years later. Who would have guessed he would predict the rise of a pumpkin-headed Hessian who would rise out of the “listless repose of a place” known for the “peculiar character of its inhabitants” among all sorts of ghosts, ghouls and apparitions?

In this spooky edition, President Donald J. Trump took his normal headless approach to the ongoing controversy surrounding four American Green Berets killed in action during a covert military maneuver in Niger.

Initially questioned for not divulging any information about a special operation in Niger last week, Trump’s botched attempt at showing sympathy for the widow of the sole African-American soldier, La David Johnson, haunted the president during the early part of the week.

Despite lauding his “very respectful conversation” with the hero’s widow, Trump continued his very disrespectful discourse with Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, a longtime friend of the dead soldier’s family.

The 25-year-old Johnson was laid to rest on Oct. 22, almost three weeks after he was killed in an ambush with three others during a recon mission among Islamic State militants in Africa.

After touting the letters he’d sent to the families of the fallen soldiers, Trump then promised a telephone call to the family, but that call turned political when Wilson, a Democrat, heard the call on speakerphone while riding in a car with Johnson’s family.

Wilson publicly characterized the conversation with Myeshia Johnson as “disrespectful” last week.

She went on to question the president’s empathy and also suggested that the commander-in-chief appeared to not know the name of the fallen soldier during the telephone call.

For her efforts, the congresswoman was immediately attacked and shamefully discredited by Team Trump.

After being called “wacky” by Psycho Don and erroneously accused of being a political grifter and an “empty barrel” by White House Chief-of-Staff and former Gen. John Kelly, the congresswoman went on the attack in a New York Times article that characterized the Trump administration as being full of white supremacists.

Things sunk to such a depth that even press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined in the chorus and described Wilson as “all hat, no cattle.”

The morning of the burial, Trump said that just watching Wilson on television would be a disaster for Democrats and make others want to vote Republican. The ongoing bickering was widely seen to be beneath the office of the presidency, but Trump was just getting warmed up.

Wilson and the widow’s account were discredited as “fabricated,” causing the Gold Star Family to again back up the congresswoman and her recounting of the phone call, which Mrs. Johnson said “was not fabricated, but 100 percent correct.”

By Oct. 23, Wilson was doing the news circuit and referenced Niger as “Trump’s Benghazi.” She demanded an apology from the White House over Kelly’s mischaracterization of her.

Women of the Congressional Black Caucus called for Kelly to apologize, but that apology is still forthcoming, and questions about the Niger operation continued for much of the week.

With Trump continuing his attacks against Wilson, by Oct. 25 congressional Democrats were supporting Wilson by wearing stickers with her trademark cowboy hat as they posed for a group picture on the steps of the Capitol.

Wilson herself was absent from the shot due to what has been reported by the Miami Herald as death threats from Trump supporters. The congresswoman was said to have missed 19 votes from Oct. 23 – 25.

One threat that is being investigated by authorities came from a Facebook post that solicited “ten good men to help carry out a lynching.”

M’Lady Melania’s Masquerade

As we approach the official season of the witch, it is almost mandatory to dress up and hide behind a mask.

No place was this spirit more evident than at the White House when First Lady Melania kicked off the week by donating her inaugural gown to the Smithsonian Institute.

The practice, which spans more than 100 years, began when then-FLOTUS Helen Taft donated her gown to the National Museum of American History in 1909.

Melania Trump’s white silk, crepe off-the-shoulder number with a slit skirt was designed by Herve Pierre and joined the collection on Oct. 20 during a ceremony held in the institute’s Flag Hall at the Kenneth E. Behring Center.

The gown debuted on the evening of Jan. 20, 2017 during The Liberty Ball when the POTUS and his wife shared a dance to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

The Trump dress became the newest national treasure during the luncheon ceremony and joined 26 gowns in the “First Ladies Collection.” Smithsonian officials said the dresses commemorate the peaceful passing of power from one president to the next.

“Today is such an honor as I dedicate my inaugural couture piece to the First Ladies exhibit at the National Museum of American History,” Mrs. Trump said. “In addition to celebrating fashion, which is something I have loved since I was a small child, there is no better way to memorialize such a special evening, and new chapter in the life of our family.”

The First Lady actually held her Halloween masquerade early on Oct. 23 when she visited with students at the Orchard Lake Middle School in West Bloomfield, Mich.

The wife of the Commander-in-Tweet reintroduced her crusade against cyber-bullying, although the most obvious perpetuator sleeps inches away from her each night.

Continuing her role as a champion standing up to bullying, Melania Trump urged students to “choose kindness and compassion” while her husband simultaneously criticized and chastised protesting athletes in the National Football League for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem.

Mrs. Trump’s visit was a component of her “No One Eats Alone” initiative to teach students inclusion as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

The FLOTUS posed for numerous “selfies” with anxious students. She shook hands and quizzed students about their hobbies while offering them valuable life advice — pretty scary.

Week of the Living Dead

This week a disgruntled trio of Republicans seen as politically dead by the White House joined forces in outward defiance of President Jack-O-Lantern.

Members of the motley crew, all of whom are either not seeking re-election or gravely ill in the case of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), said they were fed up with Trump’s antics and began openly criticizing the Donald regardless of the tweeting thumbs.

Allegedly speaking for many un-named colleagues who apparently have more to lose, these men appeared to grow a backbone but to hear Team Trump tell it, were actually just trying to go out with a bang.

McCain led off the “revolt” with an Oct. 22 interview on C-SPAN regarding the legacy of the Vietnam War. The Maverick has been a burr in Trump’s saddle since he did not vote in favor of the initial replacement movement for Obamacare earlier this year.

During his interview on C-SPAN3’s American History TV, the decorated veteran appeared to take a swipe at the five-time deferred Trump, who dodged the draft and missed the war in Vietnam due to bone spurs.

McCain criticized a practice of the time that sent poorer Americans to war as “wrong.” He said upper-income draftees were able to defer their service by paying doctors to say they couldn’t serve due to low-level ailments like “bone spurs.”

“That is wrong. That is wrong,” McCain said. “If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.”

Although not mentioned by name, Trump warned McCain on more than one occasion that he may strike back, but to date, Trump has been eerily silent on the subtle criticism.

But McCain’s statement was only the first salvo.

Days later, as the president made his push for federal tax reform on Oct. 24, Sen. Bob Corker (R- Tenn.), a former Trump ally, told reporters he would never support him for president in the future. Corker made headlines earlier this month by likening the White House to a daycare center that was failing to corral the Tweeter-in-Chief.

His hashtag, #AlertTheDaycareStaff went viral on the Internet among Trump critics.

Later that same day, Corker continued to hammer at Trump, calling him “utterly untruthful.” Corker, who does not plan to run for re-election, said Trump’s conduct and the depths to which he is willing to go debases the nation.

The ever petty Trump took the bait and criticized the lame-duck senator for his work on the Iran deal under former President Barack Obama, stating that “he couldn’t get elected dog catcher in his home state.”

But the revolt wasn’t over, because the final member of the Walking Dead struck later that day.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a man Trump once called “weak on borders” and “toxic,” seized the Senate floor and announced that he, too, would not run for re-election.

Flake, who also was thought to have lost the support of his state, blasted Trump for all the damage he’d done to the country and particularly to the Republican Party. He said Trump’s “flagrant disregard for truth and decency” is dangerous and undermines democracy.

The much maligned senator said history would judge those who did not speak up against the president, and that what has been going on in the administration since January was not normal behavior.

Flake, who is a Mormon, refused to endorse then-candidate Trump in the general election, and back in July published a book: “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle.”

Flake said he could no longer serve in the current environment, which laid “a very narrow path for a Republican like me in today’s Republican Party.”

The Great Pumpkin

Late on Friday, Oct. 27, President Trump held a pre-Halloween event in the Oval Office for the costumed children of the White House press corp.

Appearing almost affable with the children of “some of the most dishonest people you’ll ever meet,” Trump mused about the parents of the youngsters and wondered aloud: “I can’t believe the media produced such beautiful children.”

Journalists were invited to bring their children to work for a little trick-or-treating. The light-hearted event capped a spooky week for President Trump, who jokingly invited the children to stay, but predictably told their reporter parents to leave.

The week wasn’t a total joke for Trump, who continued to hawk his personal merchandise on shop.donaldjtrump.com.

The orange, jack-o-lantern “Make America Great Again” cap was unveiled this week for a low, low price of $45 and featuring Trump’s pilfered moto on the back of the cap in black lettering.

However, don’t expect a hat in your goody bag during trick-or-treating this year, because at press time, the MAGA pumpkin hat was already sold out.