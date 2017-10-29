Republicans of Trump (ROT) Stand With Flawed President, Not American Values

Silence from congressional Republicans in the wake of U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-Arizona) resignation speech this week left little doubt that Republicans of Trump (ROT) intend to follow wherever the Bully President decides to take them.

Even if a few more GOP lawmakers join senators Flake, Bob Corker and John McCain in sounding the alarm about the deplorable state of our once proud democracy, ROT could control the political and governmental landscape in 2018 and for many election cycles to come.

Trump controls Congress because ROT hold majorities in both the House and Senate and follows his lead on legislative action. So much for the checks and balances system of government established by our forefathers.

Flake noted in his remarks from the Senate floor that “our democracy is more defined by our discord and our dysfunction than it is by our values and our principles.”

“If we simply become inured to this condition, thinking that this is just politics as usual, then heaven help us,” he said. “Without fear of the consequences, and without consideration of the rules of what is politically safe or palatable, we must stop pretending that the degradation of our politics and the conduct of some in our executive branch are normal. They are not normal.”

Continuing, Flake said, “Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as ‘telling it like it is,’ when it is actually just reckless, outrageous, and undignified. And when such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else: It is dangerous to a democracy. Such behavior does not project strength — because our strength comes from our values. It is instead a corruption of the spirit, and weakness.”

Flake’s historic takedown of Trump and many of his congressional cronies — not to mention corporate sponsors of his brand of politics across the country — generated copious amounts of commentary from news media outlets and political pundits.

Reaction from fellow GOP lawmakers? Silence, or in the case of Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, a smirk and a simple deflection when asked to comment on Flake’s speech following a luncheon gathering of ROT and the Bully President. Something about how he and his fellow lawmakers are focused on getting a tax reform plan passed before the end of the year which is what, he claimed, the American people want.

Yes, we want a simpler more even-handed tax program, but one that is skillfully drawn and with ample time for review and comment from people across the country, not just fellow lawmakers who live and work inside the Washington, D.C. swamp. That non-political process, of course, would take us past the end of the year. Sorry, Mitch, you’re not speaking for the people of the country when you try to ramrod legislation through Congress.

McConnell’s glib response shows he is most likely the leading ROT acolyte, the person most interested in steamrolling flawed legislation through Congress and supporting whatever anti-Obama executive order the Bully President signs to satisfy ROT’s political base. ROT, like Trump, will act solely for the personal well-being of its members, and to remain in office and in control of the government with little regard for the quality of life of most Americans.

Flake covered a lot of ground, but his remarks focused on the substantial increase in divisiveness and anger in our country’s political and governmental processes. He specifically pointed to the top of the food chain — the leader of the Executive Branch, Donald Trump — as setting the tone and tenor that tears at the fabric of our democracy.

He cautioned his colleagues and all who care deeply about our country to not sit quietly on the sidelines and let the current state of affairs grow from a passing cycle into a plague that threatens the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for future generations of Americans.

To remain silent, he warned, would make us complicit in the attacks on values and principles that until recently defined our goodness and strength.

As he so eloquently stated: “The principles that underlie our politics, the values of our founding, are too vital to our identity and to our survival to allow them to be compromised by the requirements of politics. Because politics can make us silent when we should speak, and silence can equal complicity.

“I have children and grandchildren to answer to, and so, Mr. President, I will not be complicit.”

To be clear, McConnell and other ROT-ten lawmakers remaining silent on the sidelines means they endorse the following:

A president who is an habitual liar . Media tracking Trump’s lies report that he has not told the truth more than 1,000 times in his first nine months in office. Just on the proposed tax reform effort currently being jammed through Congress, ROT and the president can’t tell the truth to the voting public. New York Times columnist Paul Krugman recently posted a list of the 10 biggest lies Trump and ROT have foisted on the American public so far. It makes for compelling reading, and we suggest you click THIS LINK and fully absorb it. Included on the list are tall tales such as: 1] “This is not a tax cut for the rich.” 2] “It’s a big tax cut for the middle class.” 3] “It won’t increase the deficit.” and 4] “America is the most highly taxed country in the world.”

. Media tracking Trump’s lies report that he has not told the truth more than 1,000 times in his first nine months in office. Just on the proposed tax reform effort currently being jammed through Congress, ROT and the president can’t tell the truth to the voting public. New York Times columnist Paul Krugman recently posted a list of the 10 biggest lies Trump and ROT have foisted on the American public so far. It makes for compelling reading, and we suggest you click and fully absorb it. Included on the list are tall tales such as: “This is not a tax cut for the rich.” “It’s a big tax cut for the middle class.” “It won’t increase the deficit.” and “America is the most highly taxed country in the world.” A president who attacks the credibility of Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant wife of a serviceman killed in action , accusing her of misrepresenting a phone conversation he initiated in an attempt to express sympathy for the loss of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, through service to our country. Based on Myeshia Johnson’s comments in the national media, Trump’s version of the conversation is at best flawed, but clearly he failed to provide her any comfort. Instead, she said he made her feel worse. In addition to his tweets and on-air comments about his conversation with Ms. Johnson, the president and his team lied about other presidents’ interactions with Gold Star Families, lied about the number of families Trump has personally contacted, lied (more than once) about a Democratic congresswoman who is close to the Johnson family, repeatedly insulted her, and failed to acknowledge any of the White House’s collective missteps.

, accusing her of misrepresenting a phone conversation he initiated in an attempt to express sympathy for the loss of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, through service to our country. Based on Myeshia Johnson’s comments in the national media, Trump’s version of the conversation is at best flawed, but clearly he failed to provide her any comfort. Instead, she said he made her feel worse. In addition to his tweets and on-air comments about his conversation with Ms. Johnson, the president and his team lied about other presidents’ interactions with Gold Star Families, lied about the number of families Trump has personally contacted, lied (more than once) about a Democratic congresswoman who is close to the Johnson family, repeatedly insulted her, and failed to acknowledge any of the White House’s collective missteps. A president who attempts to take down a popular professional sports league by waving the flag and the National Anthem before its players while ignoring the root cause of a peaceful protest launched by a currently unemployed NFL quarterback (Colin Kaepernick) designed to draw attention to the troubled state of race relations, particularly between minority communities and police departments across the country. Instead of bringing groups together to hammer out a possible resolution, the Bully President divides the country by launching a simplistic marketing campaign to encourage public support for his point of view. It’s easy to salute the flag and sing the anthem but much harder to sit across a table from community and law enforcement leaders and address the racial issues that still cripple our country.

by waving the flag and the National Anthem before its players while ignoring the root cause of a peaceful protest launched by a currently unemployed NFL quarterback (Colin Kaepernick) designed to draw attention to the troubled state of race relations, particularly between minority communities and police departments across the country. Instead of bringing groups together to hammer out a possible resolution, the Bully President divides the country by launching a simplistic marketing campaign to encourage public support for his point of view. It’s easy to salute the flag and sing the anthem but much harder to sit across a table from community and law enforcement leaders and address the racial issues that still cripple our country. A president who quietly endorses — through his actions and inactions — white supremacists and their publicly stated racist programs. His remarks in the wake of the Charlottesville demonstration encouraged Ku Klux Klan and alt-right leaders to schedule more protest marches and speaking engagements designed to raise their own visibility. Two people died in Charlottesville in August — one a law enforcement officer. Trump, during a news conference in the Trump Tower lobby in New York City shortly after the tragic event, angrily asserted that so-called alt-left activists were just as responsible for the bloody confrontation as marchers brandishing swastikas, Confederate battle flags, anti-Semitic banners and “Trump/Pence” signs. Response from the Klan: “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth.”

and their publicly stated racist programs. His remarks in the wake of the Charlottesville demonstration encouraged Ku Klux Klan and alt-right leaders to schedule more protest marches and speaking engagements designed to raise their own visibility. Two people died in Charlottesville in August — one a law enforcement officer. Trump, during a news conference in the Trump Tower lobby in New York City shortly after the tragic event, angrily asserted that so-called alt-left activists were just as responsible for the bloody confrontation as marchers brandishing swastikas, Confederate battle flags, anti-Semitic banners and “Trump/Pence” signs. Response from the Klan: “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth.” A president who bragged about sexually assaulting women during his celebrity-status years. Videotape evidence in 2005 from Access Hollywood of this behavior has, for some unknown reason, not resurfaced during the Harvey Weinstein revelations. But here, CHECK THIS OUT . Trump’s lack of moral leadership is an affront to Christian values espoused by many ROT members who nevertheless support him.

A president who spends taxpayers dollars at an alarming rate, mostly for weekend golf trips to his resorts. Reports vary on just how much his trips are costing American taxpayers. The Washington Post reported early in his administration that taxpayers are fronting a lot of money to pay for the Trumps and their “elaborate” lifestyles. Trump and his family have a complicated web of business interests, investments, and properties. The resulting “logistical nightmare,” as the Post called it, comes at the expense of taxpayers. That means we, the American people, are paying for Trump’s trips to Florida. And we’re paying for the security of Trump Tower in New York in addition to many other things. We might not like it, but there’s little we can do about it — at this point, at least, with ROT unlikely to tell Trump to cool it on the expenditures.

In addition to these moral and ethical issues, Trump and ROT are taking aim at deconstructing the Environmental Protection Agency, the Education Department and obliterating the Affordable Care Act that could leave millions, if not tens of millions, of Americans with no coverage when needed. ROT members in Congress express solid support for these actions, stating to some media outlets that they have been waiting for an opportunity to take these steps for some eight years, or as far back as when President Obama took office in January 2009.

When ROT members say they are all about doing the work Americans asked them to do they’re referencing the wealthiest of our country, not the middle class. With Trump leading them by the nose with slick marketing and giving non-answers to probing questions from the news media, the future of our country, as Flake stated, is in serious trouble.

In closing his speech, Flake admitted that no lawmakers — not even the president — are indispensable. Not even “the great figures from history who toiled at these very desks in this very chamber to shape this country that we have inherited” were indispensable.

“What is indispensable,” he said, “are the values that they consecrated in Philadelphia and in this place, values which have endured and will endure for so long as men and women wish to remain free. What is indispensable is what we do here in defense of those values.

“A political career doesn’t mean much if we are complicit in undermining those values.”

Amen and amen, Brother Flake.