Mueller’s ‘wide-ranging’ investigation should include these charges, too

To: Mr. Bob Mueller, Special Prosecutor, U.S. Department of Justice

It has come to our attention that you are now announcing the first charges against those who are connected to collusion with the Russians, the intent being to wrongfully elect Donald J. Trump in 2016 as president of the United States. Be still our aching hearts.

You know a great deal more than we do about the legally appropriate charges to file, but we hear you have broad discretion to prosecute any and all charges relating to Big Orange and the presidency. We’d like to suggest a few other charges you may have overlooked, and although they don’t evoke the sound of a cell door clanging shut quite like “mail fraud” does, they are nonetheless important to the safety and security of the entire planet.

425.8 million charges of lying to the American people (and isn’t that, by association, lying to the FBI?) That’s the U.S. population of 323.1 million times 1,318 lies that Trump has told since being sworn in on Jan. 20, as documented by the Washington Post Fact Finder team.

51.28 million charges of attempted murder with deliberate indifference. That’s for Trump’s game of who-has-the-biggest-cojones with North Korea, for the title of most deranged leader of the world. Charges are for the 51.25 million population of South Korea plus 28,500 American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines permanently stationed there.

15 counts of malfeasance in office for Trump’s decision to appoint incompetent, destructive, malicious, and abusive Cabinet members to offices of critical importance. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos has single-handedly rescinded 600 rules aimed at protecting disabled children, managing student debt, investigating sexual assault on campus and such. We learned last week that the U. S. can’t enforce new sanctions against Russia, approved unanimously by Congress and set to take effect on Oct. 1 because Secretary of State Rex Tillerson eliminated the Coordinator of Sanctions Policy Office. EPA chief Scott Pruitt has rescinded about 25 key environmental rules aimed at reporting methane discharges and maintaining stream quality and such, and he rejected a ban on a toxic insecticide.

16 charges of assault for the 16 women who came forward during the campaign and said Trump groped, harassed or violated them in some unlawful way. Should be easy to prove these because the moron confessed on tape that he could do so because he was rich.

7.6 billion charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, Trump’s mouth, for announcing he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord and endanger all the people of Earth. Toxic air knows no boundary, and if man-made pollutants continue to plague the planet, many will suffer, starve or die from rising sea levels, record drought and record rainfall that causes flooding, heat waves and other wild weather cycles.

3.411 million charges of reckless abandonment for the American citizens of Puerto Rico, 88 percent of whom lack electric power one month after Hurricane Maria struck. Officials say 100,000 shelters remain open for those who lost their homes, although many islanders are squeezing in with family and neighbors, and forced to cook meals over community fires because the 600,000 meals a day supplied by FEMA just aren’t enough.

And finally . . .

5 counts of releasing children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and ex-wife Ivana Trump on the world without mouth filters. We don’t know what the exact charge that is, but there ought to be a law!

Thanks, Mr. Mueller, for all you are about to do.