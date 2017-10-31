I remember Halloweens past when I’d dress up in a skeleton suit and go door-to-door with my sister, shouting “Trick or Treat” at the door to every house on our street. Our next-door neighbor, Mrs. Humphries, would give us gooey, sticky popcorn balls wrapped in wax paper, the kind of homemade treat you probably won’t be receiving tonight if you decide to mask yourself and walk around your own neighborhood.

Back in the olden days things seemed safer — nobody was putting razor blades into apples, dusting candies with hallucinogenic drugs, and we didn’t get the sense that our president had enlisted a hostile foreign power to steal and election and screw us all.

Tonight, relatively few children will make the rounds in our neighborhood. Although Halloween is more popular than ever, the old trick-or-treat tradition might be shifting more toward private parties. People are more cautious around strangers now, and ghosts and gremlins aside, there’s good reason for fear.

In fact, we here at The Shinbone Star have been scared out of our collective gourd by the monster in the Oval Office since long before Halloween. You should be, too. Still, we had to smile yesterday when Special Counsel Robert Mueller dropped some sweet treats into our candy buckets in the form of a 12-count indictment against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner, Rick Gates. We’ll forgive Mueller for distributing his candy a day early.

Manafort and Gates are charged with conspiracy to launder money, making false statements to investigators and other charges. But the real treat from Mueller — the caramelized popcorn ball if you will — is the indictment against a mystery man, former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who has already admitted to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with a foreigner who claimed to have high-level Russian connections.

Of course Donald Trump and the White House have been trying to trick the American public since even before Inauguration Day back in January, and the reaction to yesterday’s news was more of the same:

A Washington Post report from inside the West Wing had Trump fuming, however, as he watched televised news reports of Mueller’s actions, perhaps sensing that the walls are starting to close in. White House staffers were reported to be getting a little freaked out about the whole thing.

For the rest of us though, it’s good to keep in mind that Mueller is just getting started with revelations about what his ongoing investigation has uncovered. Here at Shinbone, we like the timing and can’t wait for the next morsel. We knock on his door and with great anticipation wait for the porch light to snap on and the door to swing open. With glee we’ll shout, “Happy Halloween, Mr. Mueller! Trick or Treat!”