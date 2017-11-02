Trump stops short of outlawing Home Depot trucks, no mention yet of Uber

No political discussion of the Uzbekistani immigrant who mowed down cyclists and pedestrians on New York City’s west side with a Home Depot rental truck on Tuesday is complete without the question, “What the hell happened to bump stocks?”

Sadly enough, Donald Trump’s reaction to the death of eight persons and injury to many more was to come out, guns blazing, with radical proposals to tighten immigration and further ostracize people of the Muslim faith.

His other big gun was to, radically and unconstitutionally in defiance of due process, call for swift and extreme punishment on those like now-naturalized citizen Sayfullo Saipov. Trump called Saipov “an animal” and assumed he was a terrorist even before police had linked Saipov with terrorist groups.

“We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!” Trump tweeted. Never mind the small matter that ISIS has not been defeated. And he made no mention that six of the victims were citizens of Argentina and Belgium, although he did tweet “thoughts and condolences” for the victims.

In contrast, Trump urged caution on making judgments or recommendations that would anger the National Rifle Association after Reno, Nev., resident Stephen Paddock shot and killed 57 people attending a country music festival in Las Vegas. That was one month ago, and neither Trump nor Congress have made much of an effort to ban or even limit bump stocks, an add-on that turns semi-automatic weapons to ones that can shoot 400 times a minute. Asked if the killing spree was an example of domestic terrorism, Trump refused to answer.

Trump on Las Vegas shooter: “The wires were crossed pretty badly in his brain. Extremely badly in his brain. And it’s a very sad event.” Trump on Wednesday on New York City terrorist: “This animal who did the attacking” and “looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. NOT IN THE U.S.A.”

“Trump holds the world record for injecting politics into news events,” noted CNN reporter Jim Acosta. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer compared former President George W. Bush’s comments after 9-11 to Trump’s statements, and labeled Trump’s remarks as inflammatory and divisive. Not to mention an outright lie on Schumer’s role in a non-partisan immigration diversity law signed by Bush.

“President Trump, instead of politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should be focusing on the real solution — anti-terrorism funding — which he proposed cutting in his most recent budget,” said Schumer.

Saipov was reportedly radicalized to serve ISIS during the seven years he has lived in the U.S., picking up more than 1,400 fares during that time as an Uber driver. That’s despite multiple driving citations. On Wednesday, Uber exercised its corporate leadership and fired him. No really, they did, just as they fired driver Jason Dalton of Kalamazoo, Mich., in 2016 after he shot and killed six people and wounded two others. If nothing else, Uber swears by its background and safety checks.