When it comes to terror in America, the flavor is important

Tragedies come in all forms and days and reasons. Yesterday in New York City, a “domestically radicalized” nut bag named Sayfullo Saipov wiped out a bicycle lane full of people with a rented truck. Five of the dead were Argentineans celebrating a life of friendship. Another was a Belgian citizen. Saipov is not going to die — for the moment. President Donald Trump wants to try him, find him guilty, and fry him faster than chicken in a fast-food joint.

No doubt Saipov deserves it. After wiping out a long row of people on the bike path he slammed his heavy-duty pickup into a small school bus, injuring four passengers. Altogether eight people died and 11 were injured. It was another day of slaughter in the Big Apple, another day of tragedy in America, and another day of terror in the world.

Held deep in the tragedy is an unintended consequence that provides Mr. Trump with political capital he didn’t earn and a bully pulpit he doesn’t deserve. In front of Mr Sessions, the attentive Keebler elf serving as U.S. attorney general, Our Leader said that our American criminal justice system is a “laughingstock.” He wants terrorists tried, condemned and disposed of post-haste. He apparently doesn’t understand that millions of people think he deserves the same treatment.

Oh the irony!

The driver of the truck, who climbed out of the smashed vehicle and was brandishing phony handguns, was subsequently shot in the stomach by a NYPD patrolman. He looks on security camera video like a crazed man seeking death by cops. No such luck. He is still alive in a hospital. His martyrdom will have to wait until he is executed.

Saipov, 29, is believed to be a “lone wolf” murderer who moved to the United States from Uzbekistan six years ago, authorities say. The United States has admitted more than 59,000 legal permanent residents from Uzbekistan since 2001. Saipov is the fifth to be named in some kind of terroristic threat or activity since 2010, immigration authorities said. Uzbekistan is not included on any danger lists or terror-watch programs initiated to keep dangerous people out of the United States. Contraire, Uzbeks were sought after and given special status to make their transition easier since 2010.

“Authorities say he came to the United States seven years ago from Uzbekistan under what is called the Diversity Visa Program, which offers a lottery for people from countries with few immigrants in America,” Â NYC’s WABC-TV reported.

The lucky lottery winner’s deadly rampage provided Mr Trump with a second unexpected windfall. The Marmalade Muffin finally has something he can politicize without sounding like it. He is already talking tough about cracking down on the diversity program and tying it to his travel ban. Other talking points include the infamous Guantanamo military prison, sneaky Muslims, and Trump’s budding immigrants-with-funny-names denial program.

“I am, today, starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program,” Trump said at the White House, seated next to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Tillerson looked on balefully while the alleged fucking moron next to him jabbered about his newest dislike.

“I am going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program, diversity lottery, diversity lottery. Sounds nice, it is not nice, it is not good. It hasn’t been good and we have been against it.”

Cable TV talking heads immediately began explaining what Mr. Trump meant when he said the obscure program is not good. His 20 second examination of the three five-letter talking points on his cheat sheet made that clear. Called “Why I Hate The Diversity Visa Program, the position paper might have been authored by reprehensible Stephen Bannon before he skulked out of the White House. Those three five-letter talking points:

Obama Obama Obama

Mr Trump’s base is already getting excited. Saving all those memes and vicious pics from Russian fake news on Facebook was a pretty smart move. They got all the public-domain copy anyone could want to help get a new bigot moment going.

A guy at the local hardware store was reportedly overheard telling his buddy that he was ready to rock. “Pickup trucks and ragheads, what else we need, fuck yeah, let’s get some,” he said in sotto voice next to the polite Muslim lady checking him out. She pretended not to hear him. It was embarrassing.

All Trump has to do now is egg on his base for a day or two. His bully boys will grab their guns, slip on their hoods and swastika armbands and go pretend to kick some ass. The national dialogue will switch faster than a home boy changing the channel from Meet The Press to Sunday football.

It looks like Mr. Trump is already trying, but being subdued and “more presidential” is currently being encouraged at the White House while the Mango Muffin waits to discover if he will be a long-term occupant. Mr. Trump just spent $1.7 million taxpayer dollars on uptown glitz that is likely to reduce the splendor of America’s historic home to something more akin to a gold toilet in a swanky Manhattan bar. To spruce up the dump even more, Mr. Trump reportedly tried to buy some HRC urinal cakes from the GSA for ambiance, but all they had at their warehouse was a bunch of ovals with #MAGA imprints.

Of course the whole disgusting mess in New York City was preordained, according to the ladies and gentlemen of the right, far right, ultra right, sort-of- right and always right, who already knew an Uzbekistan barf bag or someone of his slightly seedy ilk was going to run over innocent Americans with a rented Home Depot errand truck. And why not? Muslims are all killers, they claim.

The Home Depot store in Saint Charles, Mo. rents its trucks for $69 plus $19.99 an hour, not to mention a bevy of taxes and fees. No doubt the National Rifle Association will be promoting a rent ban on any Arab-lookin’ suckers needing a truck for a few hours. Very soon, a hot NRA babe will be warning America about the fire and brimstone that awaits if America doesn’t embrace more guns.

Too many guns was momentarily part of the national dialogue after a crazy, homegrown bastard killed and wounded close to 600 people in Las Vegas with an arsenal of modified automatic weapons. As soon as the gun lobby money resumed flowing to congressional campaigns that issue died.

Conversely, for a few hundred thousand dollars in the right politicians’ palms, all foreigners except white ones who speak English and have money will have to submit to a background check, DNA screening, fingerprint search, and a body cavity examination before they can get near another Home Depot truck.

When it comes to terrorism in America, it’s important to remember that your own violent death is not the issue. What matters is the perp’s color, and what tools he used for the job.