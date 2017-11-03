For 11 sweet minutes, there was peace in America

For eleven precious minutes Thursday night, there was no @realDonaldTrump, and the Twitterverse went wild with euphoria and titillation.

“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist” is destined to go down in history as one of the bright points in Trump’s presidency. Turns out a customer service employee deleted the account on their last day at work, and Twitter is conducting an internal review.

What is Twitter going to do, fire the person? This new, yet unnamed hero of the Resistance? There is a God and she works, er, worked at Twitter. The message was clear: Donald, you’re fired!

Wait, Trump’s twitter account has disappeared. Is this how we do coups now?

— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) Grandpa, where were you during the Trump Tweet Brownout of ’17?

— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) My guess: Trump’s lawyers told him to delete his account, because he is in serious legal jeopardy.

— David Klion (@DavidKlion)

Brian Stelter, media correspondent for CNN, said on one level the news is hilarious. But on another level, it begs the question why the president has chosen to communicate on a public account where any disgruntled employee can send out fake news, or in this case, delete the account altogether.

What if someone took over the account and, for example, threatened to begin a nuclear holocaust with an enemy nation? Or threatened the nation’s allies with withdrawing from mutual protection agreements? Or made false charges against a private citizen? Or lied about the state of the nation’s military, tax status, economy, crime rate, health care system, his accusers, immigration impact, and environmental health?

Oh wait . . .

Trump didn’t acknowledge the deletion, and soon went back to tweeting more drivel, this time on the Republican tax plan. Two of his staunchest supporters, Breitbart and Fox News, barely recognized the event.

For all Trump knows, this could be a Biblical reference: He who lives by the tweet, dies by the tweet.