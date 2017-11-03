The world may be laughing, but they’re laughing at Donald Trump

For almost two years, Oval Office Occupant Donald J. “Psycho” Trump has promised Americans that he was going to make “great trade deals.”

He did it again this week during a Cabinet meeting press moment. While reading from notes, he bumbled and lied through his tiny mouth. In fact he has yet to make a deal. Instead, he has pissed off more countries than he’s befriended.

While spouting off about our nation’s trade deficits, he couldn’t remember how much China exports to the United States, which he has screamed about for years. Instead, he declared that the figure was so great that he “didn’t want to embarrass anyone. But, you know what it is,” he mumbled.

Since when has The Donald not cared about embarrassing someone? Especially if that someone is named Barack Obama?

He moved on. Referring to the New York City attack where a “homegrown“ terrorist used a truck to kill eight people, The Donald charged, “We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now. Because what we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock. And no wonder so much of this stuff takes place.”

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders allegedly heard things differently, claiming that Trump didn’t really call the U.S. justice system a joke. “He said the process has people calling us a joke and calling us a laughingstock,” Sanders said. “Simply pointing out his frustration of how long that this process takes, how costly this process is. And particularly for someone to be a known terrorist, that process should move faster. That’s the frustration he has.”

What’s apparent is that Sanders didn’t listen to the speech. But what’s new about that?

Never one to stick to the subject, The Donald then moved on again to taxes. “We’re gonna have a great tax cut plan,” he said, “because the Democrats are going to have to get on the train. Otherwise, they’re all gonna be defeated come next November.”

The “working class”is going to get “tremendous” tax breaks,”he bragged. But the fact is just the opposite. However, the wealthy and businessmen will face no cuts, instead they’ll make out like the bandits they are. No surprise here.

Psycho Don wants the bill named, “The Cut Cut Cut Act.” No kidding.

Paul Ryan has initially kicked the naming over to Trump “because of his knack for branding,” according to a senior Hill aide. “The fact that he wanted to name the bill, that is hilarious and perfectly illustrates how — in things both large and small — the Hill can’t quite figure out Trump,” the aide said.

It’s so hard to steer a boat when all your oars aren’t in the water, isn’t it Donald?

In an op-ed piece in USAToday, Trump trumpeted his tax plans, saying, “We want you to spend your valuable time pursuing your dreams, not trapped in a tax compliance nightmare. The optimism has returned — the sun is once again rising over America.”

So sayeth The Donald.

Well, he’s right about one thing, it’s been tough to remain optimistic when it’s been so dark for the past 10 months. Rising sun? Where?

Moving on again. Trump claimed that the United States has one of the the highest tax rates in the world. Wrong again, carrot top. The Tax Policy Center shows that the U.S. is near the BOTTOM of the list when it comes to tax rates in other countries.

Finishing up, Psycho Don lavished praise on his Cabinet yet again. Can anyone remember anything constructive that this motley crew of millionaires and billionaires has done for America?

Thankfully, they didn’t kiss his huge ass this time, at least not publicly.

And so onward through the fog sails our derelict ship of state.