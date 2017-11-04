Trumplandia: Oct. 28 — Nov. 4, 2017

Post Halloween Grab Bag Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 39% — up from 36% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — same as last two weeks

So just like the President, we start it all with a little Tweet like this:

Mischief Night

The week of our Trump – Oct. 28, 2017: The weekend prior to Halloween proved to be as suspenseful as Mischief Night with White House officials and people who worked the Trump 2016 presidential campaign waiting for that prankster, Robert Mueller, to unseal an indictment that hung over the nation like a spooky harvest moon.

News of the indictment was leaked by way of a CNN story last weekend.

Speculation about whose goodie bag would get a treat from Special Counsel Mueller left all involved, even President Pumpkin Head, checking to see if it would be a trick or a treat.

Mueller has been investigating Russian interference during the 2016 Presidential election since May, when he was appointed following the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

The media report about charges tied to the 5 month-old investigation drove members of the public kooky and left the White House filled with the type of anticipation that is usually reserved for the morning when you find your car soaped or front yard tp’ed.

Comedians like Trevor Noah passed around carefully designed videos speculating on what may happen once the indictments were unsealed. Conservative pundits like Fox News host and huge Trump supporter Judge Jeanine Piro changed things up by calling for Hillary Clinton’s head.

Bright and early on the morning of Oct. 30, the nation awoke to not one, but two indictments and a conviction as a result of the Mueller investigation.

When the smoke cleared, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his aide Rick Gates were hit with money laundering and a number of other charges against America. It was also disclosed that a third man, former Trump adviser George Papadopoulus, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his meeting with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.

Manafort and Gates were charged in 12-count indictments that ranged from money laundering, acting as unregistered agents of the Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government and conspiracy against the United States. Both former campaign officials pleaded not guilty.

Manafort was held on $10 million unsecured bond and Gates was held on $5 million unsecured bond. Both men were placed under house arrest.

Neither indictment mentioned Trump or his presidential campaign, with many of the charges predating The Donald’s run for the White House.

Despite the shock and awe of the surrender of Manafort and Gates on Monday, the conviction of Papadopoulous, a former foreign policy campaign adviser to the Trump campaign, seemed to come as a complete surprise.

Officials said Papadopoulus lied to federal authorities about when he contacted a professor tied to Russia and another Russian operative during shady meetings in London. The secret meetings were expected to lead to information against Democratic front runner Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos attempted several times to set up a meeting for more information and tried of also orchestrate a meeting between then candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was arrested in July at Washington’s Dulles International Airport, and has been “cooperating” with federal authorities ever since. He faces up to five years behind bars and $250,000 in fines for allegedly lying to the FBI. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, but has entered into a plea agreement with the government.

Although the White House described Papadopoulus as a “low-level volunteer with a limited role in the campaign,” he was once was personally praised by Trump as “an excellent guy.” Also a participant in Cabinet level meetings involving the President, Papadopoulus was arrested by the feds in July of 2017 and has been cooperating all along.

Following news of the arrests, our liar-in-chief continued to lampoon the investigation as a “witch hunt,” and instead asked why Mueller had not turned his efforts toward the losing campaign of Hillary Clinton and its alleged ties to Russia.

Later that afternoon, the Trumps continued a White House tradition of handing out candy and treats to costumed kiddies on the South Lawn.

The news of indictments caused some Republicans to call for Mueller’s resignation.

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was unimpressed by the arrests and failed to see how the former Trump campaign folks were tied to her boss.

“Look, today’s announcement has nothing to do with the president and nothing to do with the president’s campaign or campaign activity,” Sanders said. “The real collusion scandal has everything to do with the Clinton campaign and Fusion GPS and Russia.

“There is clear evidence of them colluding to spread disinformation and smear the president.”

Whistling Dixie

This week allowed America to give up its collective fantasy that the White House Chief of Staff was the adult in the room when it came to President Donald Trump’s administration.

After a week of bashing a black U.S. congresswoman and failing to apologize for impugning her character, Kelly proved to be almost as loose a cannon as his boss.

During an interview on Fox News on Oct. 30, Kelly opened his mouth and again inserted his foot during the premier episode of “The Ingraham Angle” hosted by Laura Ingraham. Kelly was questioned about a range of topics including his tiff with Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) over the death of Green Beret La David Johnson to the removal of Confederate monuments.

It was during the segment on Civil War monuments that the formerly thought-to-be-level-headed Kelly emerged as another Trump supporter who walks in lockstep with the racist and destructive politics of POTUS #45.

Kelly praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee as an “honorable man,” who gave up his country to defend his state. The former four-star general went on to say the Civil War was fought due to an inability to compromise, and that men and women of good faith on both sides took their stand during the bloody conflict.

Kelly somehow missed the whole secession thing and fight over the legality of slavery in his recounting of the war. His comments about those in the Confederacy reminded many of Trump’s comments following the clashes between protestors and white supremacists in Virginia months ago.

Kelly was hammered for his wrong-headed historical recollection by late night comedians and scores of elected officials.

Congressional Black Caucus chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond, (D- La.) said Kelly was in need of a history lesson. “The Civil War was not a disagreement between ‘men and women of good faith on both sides,’ ” said Richmond, stating that he was not surprised by whitewashing of history by the Trump White House. “It was a struggle for the soul of this country.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the first African-American to serve as a senator in the first state to secede, and the only black Republican in the Senate, said the country needs to “stop relitigating and referencing the Civil War as if there was some moral conundrum.”

“There was no compromise to make — only a choice between continuing slavery and ending it,” said the ultra-conservative Scott.

Such protests fell on deaf ears, however, when mulled by the Press Secretary Sanders. She said it was “absurd and disgraceful,” for the media to set forth a narrative that placed Kelly’s comments in a negative light. Sanders said the media recounting of the Chief-of-Staff’s comments, “push that this is some sort of a racially charged and divided White House.”

“Because you don’t like history doesn’t mean that you can erase it and pretend that it didn’t happen,” Sanders went on to state.

Hello/Goodbye

After a week’s reprise from comings and goings, the Trump White House added to its total of pre-congressional hearing withdrawals when Sam Clovis, a former campaign co-chair and dead ringer for the 1930s Cowardly Lion, pulled his name from consideration as chief scientist or under-secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In a letter to the president on Nov. 2, Clovis said he was appreciative of Trump’s nomination, but stated he was saddened by the “circumstances that won’t allow for him to take the post.”

Clovis, a former F-16 fighter pilot and conservative radio host in Sioux City, Iowa, has been many things, but never an agriculture scientist, agriculture economist or in any way qualified for the post for which he was due to be appointed.

His nomination was questioned by congressional Democrats who pointed to Clovis’ propensity for making disparaging comments about blacks, women, LGBT individuals and others.

By law such a position is supposed to draw from a pool of “distinguished scientists with special training in agriculture,” but Clovis’ dearth of experience along with his racist and divisive views made him a natural pick by Psycho Don.

One other feather in Clovis’ cap is that he was also said to have brought political operative George Papadopoulos into the fold as part of Trump’s foreign advisory committee. Media speculation named Clovis as the “campaign supervisor” who urged Papadopoulos to meet with Russian contacts in March 2016 in order to get dirt on Democratic challenger Mrs. Clinton.

ABC News reported Clovis recently testified before Mueller’s grand jury about his role in Trump’s campaign, but that his testimony somehow was unbeknownst to the White House.

He was set to appear before the Senate next week for confirmation hearings, but evidently was too big a “coward” to attend.

Later that day, Orange Julius Caesar began the process of removing another Obama-era appointee when he nominated Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to the position of Fed Chair and head of the central bank. Powell will replace Janet Yellen. He previously served as a Treasury official under President George H.W. Bush.

Powell’s nomination marks the first time in 40 years that a new president has not asked the sitting Fed chair to remain for a second term. The position requires Senate confirmation. Powell is an attorney and former partner at private equity firm Carlyle Group, and is not an economist like most past Fed chairs.

Orient Express

After such an eventful week, Trump fled the mainland and flew to Hawaii on Nov. 3, as the front end of a historic 13-day trip to Asia.

Set to address trade and the ongoing war of words with North Korea, Trump and family are expected to visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines before it’s all over. Trump has been touting the trip as a significant part of his foreign policy.

First Daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump arrived in Japan ahead of her father for a visit of her own.

Ivanka was personally invited by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and delivered a speech at the World Assembly for Women on Nov. 3. Ivanka’s speech addressed the economic empowerment of women and a celebration of the progress women have made in both America and Japan.

This “womenomics” Trump said recognizes the “centrality of women” who represent about half of the global population. The multimillion dollar business owner said women bring a fresh perspective to business and have impacted corporate culture worldwide.

First Lady Melania Trump and other female dignitaries like Ivanka will be protected by an all-female police team during the trip. Dressed in all black suits with white button-down shirts, the special unit practiced their moves in front of Tokyo’s Imperial Palace on Nov. 2.

President Trump is expected to join his daughter in Japan after leaving Hawaii. The trip to the region is the longest since President Bush #41 in 1991, and will include stops for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Philippines.

Maybe someone will hack his Twitter feed again.