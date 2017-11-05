Impeachment by the numbers

Is President Donald Trump tiptoeing a little closer to impeachment? A recent poll seems to suggest so. Public Policy Polling announced on Oct. 31 that 49 percent of voters support impeachment, a record level of support for invoking Article Two of the U.S. Constitution.

The numbers aren’t surprising in light of recent news events. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Richard Gates are currently under house arrest following a 12-count indictment. News broke on Oct. 30 that Trump’s former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. In October, billionaire Tom Steyer announced he would be spending $10 million on a new campaign to impeach Trump.

While a Republican-controlled Congress isn’t likely to pass articles of impeachment, that isn’t stopping various grassroots movements from pressing forward. They call it “normalizing impeachment.” Let’s take a look at the numbers:

49%: Percentage of voters who support impeaching Trump, according to this poll released Oct. 31, 2017 by Public Policy Polling

17: Cities, towns, and counties that have signed impeachment resolutions (San Francisco became the 17th city on Oct. 31, 2017. Others on the list include Los Angeles; Charlotte, Vermont; Alameda, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Essex County, N.J.)

1.2 million: Number of people who’ve signed the Impeach Trump Now petition, a campaign led by Free Speech For People and RootsAction

$10 million: Amount billionaire Tom Steyer has invested in his needtoimpeach campaign

1.1 million: Number of people who’ve signed Tom Steyer’s needtoimpeach petition

77: Number of Facebook groups containing the words “Impeach Trump”

38%: Odds that Trump will be impeached in his first term, according to PredictIt, a site where you can bet real money on political outcomes

2: Number of Congressmen who have introduced articles of impeachment. On June 7, Representatives Al Green (D-Texas) and Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) announced during a press conference that they were each drafting separate articles of impeachment. Read Al Green’s four articles of impeachment. On July 12, Brad Sherman filed one article of impeachment (H. Res. 438), co-sponsored by Congressman Green. Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-Illinois) announced on Oct. 31 that he will also be filing articles of impeachment before Thanksgiving. He is likely to be joined by Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee).

194: Number of Democrats and Independents currently in the U.S. House of Representatives

218: Votes required in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach a president

48: Number of Democrats and Independents currently in the U.S. Senate

67: Votes required in the U.S. Senate to convict the president on articles of impeachment