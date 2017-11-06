Crazy People With Guns, Part Deux

On Monday, President Donald Trump was quoted across America as saying that the 26 people shot dead in a Texas church by a well-armed crazy person was a “mental health problem” and not “a guns situation.”

Mr. Trump was in Tokyo insulting the Japanese between bouts of blowhardiness and golf when he offered his presidential opinion. He was interrupted while haranguing the Japanese for not building more cars in America when word arrived that the homeland had suffered another mass shooting.

When he got the bad news, Mr. Trump had just finished reminding the Japanese that their country was once a vassal of the United States. There is no report of whether he was still wearing his Tom Cruise look-alike Top Gun fighter pilot jacket and matching baseball cap.

Of course Japan doesn’t have a gun problem either; their gun laws are draconian. So the question becomes, should America take Mr. Trump at his word that this is a “mental health problem” and not about guns?

Consider that the current president of the United States has long experience with mental health issues, mostly his own.

We are talking about a guy who enjoyed talking to a pig-mouthed shock jock about published photographs showing his lovely teen-age daughter, Ivanka, playing Lolita with him. He finally had to stop after totally unsupported clickbait nasty-grams arrived accusing him of pandering her.

Although such behavior could be construed as a strong indicator of poor mental health, it is not the issue at hand. We are not talking about tiny hands here, we are discussing cold, calculating hands that grip semi-automatic, assault-style weapons with large capacity magazines full of bullets that kill people.

The gun the murdering bastard in Texas used is easily obtained almost anywhere good guns are sold, whether the buyer is bat-shit crazy or not. A television report on Sunday said this particular crazy bastard used a Ruger semi-automatic rifle for his slaughtering spree. That would most likely be a Ruger .223 cal., AR-556 semi-automatic wannabe assault rifle. It shoots a ubiquitous, vicious kind of rifle bullet that tumbles and tears through a body, rending it to pieces. It is regularly used for killing enemy combatants, less frequently to shred innocent Baptists on the Lord’s Day.

Compared to the ubiquitous M-16 with all the optional doodads hanging from it, the Ruger is the cheap lightweight of terror-provoking weaponry. Its progenitor was the mighty Cold Warrior, the M14, 7.62mm personal weapon of American soldiers from the post-Korean era to the Vietnam War. It has no logical purpose except to empower looney people with visions of grandeur and unfettered power. Somebody should put the lunatic’s handiwork on TV so we can all understand what Mr. Trump means by a “mental health problem.”

It seems the dead killer was going crazy long before he became a murdering bastard. Devin Patrick Kelley was a 26-year old felon who went to a New Braunfels, Texas high school. He was subsequently a member of the U.S. Air Force and served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek. His was a short military career.

Kelly was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his spouse and their child, the Air Force said. He served a year in confinement, received a bad-conduct discharge and had his rank reduced to Airman E-1, as low as he could go. Both Texas and federal law says he could not own any firearms because he was a felon who assaulted his own kin — criminal justice shorthand for “he’s a crazy bastard, don’t let him at any guns.”

In Texas, cops used to call guys like Kelley a “10-96” when talking to their dispatcher. It was radio shorthand for reporting, “I am with a crazy person.” Crazy bastards always provoke the desire for immediate backup. The symbology later fell out of fashion — along with nut bag, psycho, and all the other politically incorrect things people now reserve for describing the American president.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN this morning that Kelly had mental health issues before he went in the Air Force. Abbott thought somebody has slipped up a bit for allowing a crazy kid from New Braunfels to buy guns after having demonstrated mental problems since high school. It will be interesting to listen to the Air Force’s explanation for recruiting him.

The situation also begs the question of how a crazy guy with a long history of mental issues and a felony incarceration can slide beneath the radar so easily. Asked in Tokyo what policies he might support to minimize future random slaughter, the Marmalade Muffin revealed he was up to date and in control with that particular issue. Remarkably, he already knew the crazy murdering bastard with the carload of unlawfully owned weapons and ammo was a “a very deranged individual, a lot of problems.”

“We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries, but this isn’t a guns situation,” Mr. Trump revealed. “Fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction.”

Sort of.

According to numerous witness statements, the crazy guy walked to the front of the church dressed in black and wearing body armor. He began shooting while walking backwards out of the church, mowing down 26 people and wounding 20 others. The youngest was 5 and the oldest 72.

Only when Kelley reappeared outside the church did the Good Samaritan with a gun return fire. Implicit in Mr. Trump’s uniformed account was the notion that the Good Samaritan somehow reduced the carnage. By then, the murdering was already over, and 46 people’s lives had unalterably changed for the worse. The murdering bastard was in flee mode when he was finally confronted.

It’s a great story for the NRA to flog, but it is not a logical explanation for another horrendous slaughter in modern America.

And this from the man trying to bully the world.