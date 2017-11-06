Living and dying in Emoticon Nation

In Texas yesterday, a man walked into a Baptist church and killed 26 people with a semi-automatic rifle that my colleague Nathaniel Helms says most likely was a Ruger .223 cal., AR-556, “obtained almost anywhere good guns are sold.”

And what did Americans do?

Some cried:

Some prayed:

Some prayed a lot:

Some cried and prayed:

But too damned many were unwilling to do the one thing that just might do some good, like voting out of office the sonsofbitches who enable mass killings with their pandering to the NRA and opposition to sensible gun-control laws.

Soon enough, shallow Americans will stop thinking about Sunderland, just like they’ve stopped thinking about Newtown, Orlando, Jonesboro and Las Vegas . . . until the next time, and that’s when they’ll turn back to Facebook, where they’ll . . .

. . . because this is Emoticon Nation, where crying and praying is what we do.

How did this happen?

It’s happening because tons of people — your relatives and your neighbors — are more worried that someone will take away their guns than they are that YOU might get murdered by a crazed gunman with a legally purchased assault weapon that was designed for army men.

No private citizen needs one of these. Gun nuts might tell you they need them to resist the guvmint in the event of some kind of apocalyptic takeover. These people might be stupid, but they’re not that stupid to think that they’re going to come out on top in a street battle with the U.S. military. No, the reason they want these types of weapons is merely because it makes them feel good, like they’re Rambo or something.

Bullshit.

Here’s the bottom line: People like that don’t give a shit about you.

You know the type. After every mass shooting they’ll parse each story to see if the writer screwed up and said “AR-15” when he meant “AK-47,” or if the reporter wrote “automatic” when she should have written “semi-automatic,” or for Christ’s sake, the editor screwed up and changed the murder weapon to “assault rifle” when it really wasn’t an assault rifle at all.

Amateurs!

When the next mass killing comes, you can bet these people will care more about the technicalities of your murder than the mere fact that you were butchered at all. Why? Because their biggest fear is that if enough people keep getting the technical bits wrong, then their own death-dealing toys could be pried from their sweaty, praying hands by a miracle gun law that was written based on a wrong assumption.

So now, once again, some people want to pray it all away.

What can you even say about people who think prayer is the only answer for people murdered inside churches in Sunderland, Texas or Charleston, S.C., where the victims were very likely praying themselves just seconds before they were shot to pieces?

Yeah, they were praying, and so will you be when the next maniac in black clothes enters your mall, your school, your movie theater or your church and starts killing and killing and killing.

So get off your goddamn knees, people, and try something that just might work.

If you care — no really care — about the people who will be the victims of the next mass shooting that we all know is coming, then take a chance. Take a chance that you might lose your own weapon by supporting common-sense gun laws for the United States of America.

Won’t do it, will ya?

But know that until you let go of this:

. . . and this:

. . . we’ll all gonna keep dying right here in Emoticon Nation.