Conservative women: ‘Federalist’ writer thinks they’re hot

What is WRONG with these women!?!

We confess we are puzzled about what makes conservative women tick. We watch them on talk shows and wonder how intelligent, educated women agree to become second-class citizens in a Republican world. And just among us girls, how do they hide their jackboots and Kalashnikovs inside those stylish heels and designer bags.

We do know they will rip your guts out in a frenzied rage if you dare suggest they are not submissive, delicate helpmates to their all-knowing husbands. They will cross the nation speaking to legions of other submissive helpmates to protest that their place is in the home. And we know they are not, as a Florida blog writer wants you to believe, “essential womanhood.”

“What’s up with this concentration of incredibly attractive young, conservative women?” writer Henry Scanlon asked in the Federalist. “It’s not that a lot of attractive women, for some reason, find their way to conservative views; it’s that something about holding conservative views causes women—all women, across the spectrum—to become particularly attractive.”

Somehow, Scanlon makes women with “conservative views” look like “last call” at a pick-up bar.

We also now know there could soon be a lot more of them. Big Republican donors are funding a conservative counterweight to EMILY’s List, the group that backs Democratic women to run for elected office. It’s called Winning for Women and is supported by some of the biggest GOP donors, including Linda McMahon, (SBA administrator), Betsy Devos (secretary of education), Robert and Rebekah Mercer (Breitbart and Cambridge Analytica) and hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer.

“I think a lot of women on the center-right or the right feel that there’s just a lot of identity politics and that they aren’t necessarily represented,” said Gerrit Lansing who is directing WFW online advertising. No really, she said that Republicans aren’t represented enough in politics.

Republicans have long complained that they are wrongly portrayed as conducting a “war on women,” and WFW is the result. We don’t know why they would say that. Can it be Republican efforts to stop abortion? To relieve insurance companies of the “high cost” of providing prenatal care and delivery room coverage? To limit children’s health programs? To limit food stamps for families in poverty? To oppose equal rights and feminism? Oppose equal pay laws? Oppose Planned Parenthood? What oh what can they be thinking?

More recently, there’s the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace and elsewhere. Republicans were quick to attack movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as an example of liberal debauchery, but only because Weinstein was a prolific and generous Democratic donor. “This whole, ‘Me too, I want to get on the gravy train. Harvey Weinstein looked at me meanly, too, but I didn’t have the guts,” Republican ideologue Danielle Pletka told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. “But … what many men feel is a war on men.”

The effort backfired on Republicans when attention turned back to Donald Trump and his legacy of womanizing, multiple harassment complaints and admitted pussy-grabbing behavior. With all of their aforementioned attractiveness, and surely more than a little harassment, conservative women still backed the pussy-grabber. Because he wasn’t Hillary, and lord knows their husbands hate Hillary.

Interestingly, one conservative woman who did complain of sexual harassment was ignored and shunned by her GOP gal pals. Republican spokesperson Scottie Nell Hughes claimed in a lawsuit that she was raped by Fox business anchor Charles Payne and forced into a two-year sexual relationship. Hughes thought she had been headed for a job in the Trump administration. Payne denied the charges. Hughes now claims she has been blackballed from Fox News and other media outlets and can’t find a job.

“Name me another conservative woman who has charged a male on the same side of the aisle with sexual misconduct outside of those involved with Fox,” Hughes said. “Victims have been shamed into silence and it’s almost like open hunting season for sexual predators on the right.” The evidence is no farther than Pletka’s remarks.

Back to Scanlon and those delicate flowers of conservative womanhood. “They are beautiful and stylish in the way French women often are, which is to say in their own way, not in a conforming or predictable way. They all look like the girl the high school quarterback wants to date, and they are confident, relaxed, and smart, joking amongst themselves.”

“They have courage and character and, in their spare time, represent the last, best hope of mankind,” he opined.

In their spare time, no less. We are not making this up. See for yourself, “Why Conservative Women are So Pretty.” Scanlon made his observations after a (third) visit to the Conservative Political Action Conference, a gathering of high school and collegiate Republicans. That was the year the conference featured conservative alarmist, anti-feminist and alt-right booster Milo Yiannopoulos who once promoted sex with 13-year-old children.

To his credit, Scanlon asked his wife why conservative women are so hot. “It’s because they enjoy being a woman,” she said. “And they’re glad they’re not men.”