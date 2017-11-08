One year ago: Trump promised prosperity, delivered chaos and fear

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 was a day that will go down in infamy.

It was the day when a slim minority of white conservatives elected Donald J. Trump president of the United States. It was the day when a foul-mouthed, insult-tossing, fraudulent braggart took over the Oval Office and promptly declared the People’s House to be a “dump.”

It was a year ago today, and we remember it with the fondness of yesterday’s migraine. It was nothing short of a four-year death sentence for America.

And remember that dark, gloomy, isolationist-themed inaugural address he gave two months later? “That was some weird shit,” former President George W. Bush reportedly said, and it’s only gotten worse since then.

Before the election, only hard-core political junkies and news freaks read every newspaper and watched every broadcast to analyze the events of the day and speculate among themselves what it may mean. Now Average Joe and Joan consult their screen of choice early and often to learn what new way Trump has defied normal, defied respectable, defied leadership.

The sun rises and sets as usual, but something sinister has, like Frankenstein’s monster, been created and is growing more hideous every day. It is Trump.

In the word of the inarticulate and intellectually unimpressive occupant of the Oval Office, “sad.”

There are many quantitative examples of how Trump is systematically destroying democracy: Blowing up healthcare, understaffing government offices, hurling insults and name calling in the place of diplomacy, instigating nuclear war and general unrest, savaging public services, raping the environment, creating racial unrest and tearing down longstanding global partnerships with allies.

But two fairly shocking surveys this year have gone beyond regulations and policy to examine the touchy-feely impact of this malicious governance on Americans. Turns out Americans are scared to death.

The first is the American Psychological Association’s annual Stress in America poll, which suggests Americans believe the U.S. is at its lowest point in history. A staggering 95 percent say they follow the news regularly to see what fresh distraction has kept lawmakers from working for the common good, or what stupid remark has brought the nation closer to war. Some 43 percent worry constantly about health care, 35 percent are concerned about the economy and 32 percent wake up each day with a distrust in government. Other areas of major concern are hate crimes and international conflicts.

The survey reported Americans of all political backgrounds are concerned with the future – 75 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of Independents and even 56 percent of Republicans. Women and minorities said their stress levels were higher this year, but interestingly, not white men.

Another survey, appropriately released in time for Halloween, asked respondents what they feared most this year, from politically fueled fears to ordinary things like snakes and blizzards. “The 2017 list of fears clearly reflects political unrest and uncertainty in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as president,” said the authors of the fourth Annual Survey of American Fears from Chapman University.

Some of the results:

The top five fears in 2017 were corrupt government officials, Trumpcare, water pollution, drinking water pollution and not having enough money for the future. The top five in 2016 were corrupt government officials, terrorist attacks, not having enough money for the future, government gun restrictions and terrorism.

America’s #2 fear, Trumpcare, wasn’t on the list (of 70 items) last year. But more than 55 percent said they were afraid of the Trump Administration’s continuing efforts to repeal Obamacare. Obamacare was #11 last year. Similarly, fear of being able to pay medical bills jumped to #7 in 2017, compared to #15 last year.

Environmental concerns such as clean air and water quality were #3, #4, #8 and #10 this year. Last year they were #16, #21, #25 and #26. “Environmental issues never cracked the top ten fears in our previous surveys,” the authors said.

Fear the Trump administration will goad the world into World War III concerned about 48 percent of Americans, placing it at #7 in the list of fears this year. In 2016, fear of WWIII concerned about 32 percent of respondents, ranking it #17.

Americans still showed a healthy fear of ordinary things like flying, snakes, zombies, ghosts and clowns. But fears of corrupt government officials held steady at the top of the list, but with more Americans saying it was their #1 fear. Trump’s administration is not going to change that, certainly while Special Prosecutor Robert Muller continues to find links between the Trump campaign and those election-meddling Russians. No less than three Cabinet members are under scrutiny, and at least two have talked of resigning.

In the face of such fears, there is encouragement. America may be overwhelmed by the negativity and wholesale destruction of Trump and his minions, but many are fighting back. Women are speaking up like never before, marching on Washington and running for office. Longtime Republican leaders such as Sen. John McCain, Sen. Bob Corker and Sen. Jeff Flake have broken with party and spoken up against Trump. It’s a start. The Resistance persists.

Americans are learning a vital lesson — they can’t take democracy for granted. It’s time to fight fear with fire, or better yet, “you’re fired, Trump.” And take your freakish kids, Mike Pence and billionaire Cabinet with you.