Temporary reprieve: Fog at DMZ

As Pyscho Donald Trump’s goodwill tour across Asia continues, he has not disappointed.

He kissed Saudi ass, insulted the Japanese by telling them they should make cars here and not ship them over. He is obviously unaware that nearly 4 million Japanese autos were made here last year.

If there were any doubts about The Psycho’s mental stability, this trip will be a test beyond any in modern history.

The Republican Party is keeping its head in the sand and practicing its three-wise-monkey move: hear no stupidity, see no stupidity and acknowledge no stupidity. Unless key Republicans and Psycho’s own staff can figure some way short of Duck Tape or confinement, they should lose the midterm elections next year.

Question is: Do we want them to stop him? Can we as a nation afford to let Trump roam the earth, leaving a trail of vile insults with our allies for another 12 months?

Long shot is, will Democrats show up at the polls and will Trump’s base abandon him in favor of what’s good for the nation? Don’t bet your life.

If the GOP even tried to muffle Trump without help from his family, they‘d be yelling into a hurricane-force wind.

With Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian intervention in the 2016 election following him like a cloud of bloodsucking flies, The Donald is becoming cornered.

So, too, should be the GOP, and if yesterday’s election returns are any indication, some Americans, at least, are starting to take notice. But there are still too many who seem oblivious to Trump’s vile antics, along with the GOP’s overarching mission to screw every American out of healthcare while wrecking the environment and initiating tax “reform” to help only the rich.

Meanwhile in South Korea, Trump decided to stay away from the Demilitarized Zone, a victory by some surprisingly sane person in his entourage who blamed it on the weather. Pity poor South Koreans, stuck in a country with no control over their own destiny, ruled not by their president, but by Psycho Donald Trump.

In a conventional artillery attack, North Korea could kill 20,000 Koreans in Seoul a day. That doesn’t factor in gas and other chemical weapons deaths. And, two of the most dangerous, unhinged humans on the planet might have been just a blink away from each other, each capable of a war of incalculable destruction.

The fate of the world might have hinged on dense fog at the landing site.

But it’s not over, and as the 12-day trip counts down, a very nervous world waits and listens and watches.

Could this be the most important 12 days in the history of the world?