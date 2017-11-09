Trump’s approach to opioid crisis just more empty blather

Donald Trump, present Occupant of the Oval Office, declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency but has failed to fulfill his August promise to declare “a national emergency” on opioids.

He also failed to allocate any money to fight the crisis, which killed more than 59,000 Americans in 2016.

Trump said the government would produce “really tough, really big, really great advertising” aimed at persuading Americans not to start using opioids in the first place.

“This was an idea that I had, where if we can teach young people not to take drugs, it’s really, really easy not to take them,” he advised us.

That approach rings hollow with some Americans.

“That undercurrent that if all of you just decided not to do this, we’d be in a better place — I can tell you, my son did not decide that he wanted to become addicted, much less die,” said Jim Hood, founder and chief executive of Facing Addiction, who lost his 20-year-old son, Austin, to an accidental overdose five years to the day of the announcement. “We might have been much better served by framing this as a very serious illness, a very serious health issue.”

Trump couldn’t resist plugging his plan for a “beautiful wall” between us and Mexico: “An astonishing 90 percent of the heroin in America comes from south of the border — where we will be building a wall — which will greatly help.”

Trump shared the story of his brother Fred, who he said struggled with alcohol addiction throughout his life and implored him to never drink alcohol. Trump has claimed that the vile liquid has never touched his lips. No word on anything inhaled.

Psycho Don can find empathy for his brother but none for dead soldiers, hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, or shooting victims.

Reaction to Trump’s announcement was mixed.

Of course, Congressional Republicans as well as law enforcement and physicians’ groups said the announcement was a crucial first step in building awareness about the opioid crisis.

Democrats characterized it as a tepid response to an urgent calamity, arguing that his failure to request funding for the effort showed lack of dedication in addressing the issue.

“America is hemorrhaging lives by the day because of the opioid epidemic, but Trump offered the country a Band-Aid when we need a tourniquet,” said Senator Edward J. Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat.

Chris Christie (remember him?) was named in March to head an opioid commission. In July, the commission recommended that the president declare a “national emergency.” However, Donald’s advisers assured that it wasn’t THAT big of a deal.

Christie has praised the president for what he called “bold action.” Chris is still kneeling at The Donald’s feet.

One missing element, besides money, is someone to direct the campaign.

Possibly, Trump’s memory, “one of the greatest of all times,” he told us a few days ago, has failed him.

Thus far, the struggle against the crisis is rudderless, sailing around in the swamp water of Trump country.