When men behave badly, the penis is the weapon of choice

With sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and now Kevin Spacey all over the news, one might ask oneself: Wherefore art Donald Trump among those walking the path of shame?

Many of my friends have shrugged off my theory, but I believe I have an answer: It’s because of Bill Clinton. Allow me to explain.

When I was an editor at The Oakland Tribune, one of the photographers was a pretty redhead with a bright personality, and we were good friends. We used to hang out near her apartment in San Francisco on weekends, and she always seemed to turn heads. One day then-President Bill Clinton came to town, and I sent Mary to cover his routine morning jog, this time around Oakland’s famous Lake Merritt, a common jogging route. She was just one of many reporters, photographers and television news crews covering Clinton’s jog, after which he answered a few questions.

For a brief moment, Mary and Bill locked eyes.

“Chris, you’re not going to believe what happened,” she gushed when she returned to the office. “I was taking pictures and then a Secret Service guy came up and tapped me on the shoulder and handed me this.” In her hand was Clinton’s business card — presidents have business cards? was my first impression — but she turned it over and on the back was a handwritten telephone number. “The Secret Service man told me the president wanted me to call him this afternoon.”

Whaaaa?

“Are you going to?” I asked, incredulous. She said something like she’d always known I was the biggest, stupidest, most naïve idiot to have ever walked into a newsroom. Which is sorta true.

Yes, she was going to. It turned out, when they talked, that Clinton was too busy for a personal get-together. You know how that goes — gee, wish I had time for a cup of coffee but I gotta run — but if she were ever in Washington and happened to be on the White House tour, just tell one of the Secret Service guys that you’re there and I’ll see what I can do.

As it so happened, Mary was planning a trip to Washington. She went on the tour — thankfully with her mother — and slipped her name to the Secret Service. Somewhere in a hallway an agent came to usher her (and her mother) down a different hallway, a door opened and voila, she was standing in the Oval Office.

Now I’m not saying what might have happened had a maternal presence not been involved. Suffice it to say it was the same spot where Monica Lewinsky employed her self-described “presidential kneepads.” (Which Clinton lied about until confronted with actual spermicidal evidence.) For Mary what ensued was an active written correspondence with the 42nd president of the United States — we would go through her drawer of letters sometimes before we hit the streets of San Francisco — and she sent him one of her photos of Mother Teresa which we knew he received because it became prominently displayed on the credenza behind his desk. She asked him for a job on the White House photo corps, but he said they didn’t have any openings.

What I’m finally getting to is that what unfolded next went something like this:

Presidential denial about being a sexual predator (sound familiar?) Presidential admittance to a mutual encounter and saying, by the way, blow jobs aren’t really sex Impeachment proceedings. Al Gore’s race for the presidency in 2000, in which he distanced himself from Clinton by about 300,545 miles and lost the election, even though he won the popular vote.

So my theory is, and feel free to shrug this off as most of my friends do, that if Clinton could have just kept the darn thing in his pants, this horrible Trump World would never have happened.

Because this is what did happen:

Democrats were so pissed off with impeachment hearings against Clinton in 2000 that they began filibustering again, and thwarted and pinned to the mat every single attempt by the GOP to get anything “done.” In return, the GOP got so pissed that when Obama came into office they did the same thing. The whole country has been putting their thumbs on their noses and wagging their fingers across the aisle for so long it’s like everyone is stuck in a playground time warp.

Sexual predation is a horrible crime. I personally have been assaulted by a boss and felt powerless about it. (I barely got out of it without being raped.) It sounds like Weinstein is one of the worst. I don’t know about Spacey, but it’s not looking good for his career. Yet what the media seems not to be focusing on all that much is that Trump has been accused of the same thing on a much grander scale.

Jessica Leeds, who happened to get seated next to Trump in first class and found him lifting the armrest to grope her breasts and put a hand up her skirt.

Trump’s hand went up the skirt of Kristin Anderson, too, at a Manhattan night club.

Cathy Heller, who got cornered by Trump at Mar-a-Lago, turned her head at the last second when he dove in for a kiss but he kissed her next to the mouth for a very long time.

Temple Taggart McDowell, who had to endure unwanted kisses and hugs and was finally told by beauty pageant chaperones not to go into a room alone with him.

Karena Virginia, whose right breast was caressed by a perfect stranger (who later became president) who kept saying, “Don’t you know who I am?”

Mindy McGillivray, whose ass had the privilege of being grabbed. Hard.

Rachel Crooks, who made the mistake of stepping into an elevator with the guy.

Natasha Stoynoff, a reporter who got a tour of Mar-a-Lago and suddenly found herself pushed up against a wall with a tongue down her throat. (That’s what happened to me with my boss, not Trump. Suffice it to say it’s not a pleasant experience and definitely sparks panic.)

Jessica Drake, who endured unwanted kisses and hugs. Her two friends, too, at the same time.

Ninni Laaksonen, once Miss Finland, also had her butt firmly checked out just before she and Trump went onto the David Letterman Show.

OK, I’ll stop. Enough already. If what women (and men) are saying about Weinstein and Spacey is true, the men’s heads should roll. So why not Trump’s? It’s all a tragedy, because I really like Kevin Spacey.